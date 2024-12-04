The '1923' Season 2 First Look Is Finally Here! And 'It Ends With Us' Star Brandon Sklenar Is Looking GOOD.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The final season of Yellowstone might be nearing its end, but prequel series 1923 is just getting started. The TV show follows Jacob Dutton, ancestor to Kevin Costner's John Dutton, and after a finale in 2022 that left the family scattered and recovering from devastating blows, we FINALLY have a look 1923 season 2, coming to Paramount+ soon.
The new episodes are going to be incredible, but you don't have to take our word for it. It Ends With Us & 1923 star Brandon Sklenar thinks so too! "It's the most fun I've had as an actor in my life — shooting this season — and I cannot wait for people to see it," he told People. "I know they'll love it."
Keep reading for everything you need to know about the dramatic, sexy, and addictive 1923 season 2.
Is there a season 2 of 1923 coming out?
Lo Smith/Paramount+
Yes, 1923 season 2 is on its way! The new season was confirmed in 2022, before the season 1 finale aired, and I couldn't be happier. I can't imagine getting to that cliffhanger and not knowing if we'd see this generation of the Duttons again!
Is Alex in season 2 of 1923?
Lo Smith/Paramount+
1923 Season 2 Cast
Yes, Julia Schlaepfer will reprise her role as Alex, alongside Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Dutton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, and Isabel May as Elsa Dutton.
Brandon has loved working with Harrison and Helen throughout their time on 1923, and couldn't help but praise their "humility and humanity and kindness" in an interview with People.
"To see people at their level and to be able to maintain such a deep level of humility and humanity and kindness is something that I'll take with me forever because they are both just really special human beings and I think that that's reflective in their work and how they're revered by audiences and have been revered for so many years," he says.
When is 1923 season 2 coming out?
Lo Smith/Paramount+
1923 Season 2 Release Date
We don't have an official release date quite yet but stay tuned for updates!
What happens in 1923 season 2?
Trae Patton/Paramount+
1923 Season 2 Plot
Fans of the first season will remember the finale was a MESS. After getting married, Alex and Spencer got split up on their transatlantic journey (read: Spencer's duel with her ex-fiancé led to his death & Spencer got kicked off the ship). But thankfully Alex has some letters Cara addressed from the ranch, so I'm crossing all my fingers and toes she's able to make it to Yellowstone sooner rather than later.
Teonna survives a fight with Hank but is still on the run for killing Sister Mary, while Cara and Jacob continue to defend themselves against Whitfield (hate him). Thankfully in this 1923 season 2 first look image, it looks like after Elizabeth miscarried her baby, Jack is helping her find joy in the little things.
“I can confidently say that it’s going to be absolutely incredible,” Brandon said in an interview with Forbes. “The tone shifts a lot and it’s definitely a bit darker. It’s very beautiful.” Hopefully we see all the Duttons reunited before the season 2 finale!
Will there be a season 3 of 1923?
Lo Smith/Paramount+
It looks like right now, we won't be getting a season 3 of 1923. “No, no, it’s bookend," Brandon Skelnar told The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude."
Are you excited to see 1923 season 2? Read the latest news on Yellowstone spinoff The Madison!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!