How This AI Strategist Helps Creatives Reach Their Dreams
In our Take 5 series, sponsored by Verizon, we ask women in business about unexpected challenges, their inspirations, recent wins, and how the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program has helped propel their business forward. Here, we meet Tiffany Richardson, CEO and principal AI strategist behind Artisan-Preneur, which uses insights from artificial intelligence to help entrepreneurs and creatives build their businesses.
What's the most unexpected or quirky business challenge you've faced and how did you overcome it?
Tiffany: I have been a business consultant for more than 11 years now, but became a sole proprietor at the end of 2022. The most unexpected challenge that I faced was when I went from two clients a month to having about 126 in a matter of a couple of months. I met the challenge by introducing AI. I became my own client. I was able to integrate artificial intelligence programs and put them to work, and see how I can make [my business] better, thereby making my clients’ businesses better.
What’s a recent small win for you and your business?
Tiffany: I found that the quickest and most efficient way to success was to partner with organizations that have pools of clients that are in my market. A recent small win is that I got my first event sponsor. I absolutely love to host parties, so I started hosting events. Then I was like, “What's going to make this even more unique and valuable?” I went to a couple of networking events and started pitching my idea of looking for sponsors, and I got my first sponsor from a life insurance company to pay for the food. It was very exciting!
Who is a woman in business that you look up to and why?
Tiffany: My grandmother is someone who I look up to, even though she’s passed. She did everything. She worked with the state of New York, and then had this daycare business. She was just so cool. She traveled the world. She was a missionary, so she would travel to the Middle East. She would travel to Africa. She was just always helping people. Right before she passed, she graduated with a master's degree in religious studies. She was in her early 70s. I feel like I’m a lot like her.
What's a book, podcast, or resource that has made an impact on you as an entrepreneur?
Tiffany: I actually use a lot of my clients as resources. We work together more as collaborators.
How has the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program helped propel your business forward?
Tiffany: Joining the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program has been a game changer for me and my business, Artisan-Preneur Consulting. The digital skills part is super insightful. They've got tons of courses and materials that keep me in the loop with the latest digital stuff, which is perfect for someone like me who's all about mixing AI with traditional business strategies. Then, there's the networking! I've met so many other entrepreneurs and pros through this program. It's opened up so many doors for potential collaborations and partnerships, which is integral for my consulting firm. Lastly, the access to expert advice is just the cherry on top. Getting to chat with industry experts and mentors, picking their brains for new strategies, and getting feedback on my ideas? Priceless. It's helped shape the direction and growth of my business. These opportunities and resources have been a huge part of my journey with Artisan-Preneur Consulting!
