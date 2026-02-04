As nice as Aldi’s grocery bill savings can be, even the most loyal shoppers have a bone to pick with some of their private-label items. Often made to be “dupes” of name-brands, Aldi sells everything from Cheez-It lookalikes to Cosmic Brownie Copycats. In a recent deep-dive on r/Aldi , seasoned shoppers got brutally honest about the dupe items that truly missed the mark, proving that a lower price tag doesn't always equal a better value.

Here are the 7 Aldi dupes shoppers say you’re better off buying name-brand.

Aldi Aldi's Wheat Thins dupe: Savoritz Thin Wheat Original Crackers One shopper on the Reddit thread called Aldi's version of Wheat Thins "an abomination," citing several issues with their flavor (or lack thereof) and texture: "Texturally they're not as crisp, but the lack of flavor is really bad," they went on to say. "Name brand Wheat Thins have this addictive, mildly sweet end note, but the ALDI Thin Wheat crackers are nigh flavorless. There are tons of dupes I love, but these are the most egregious offenders for me.”

Aldi Aldi's Cheez-Its dupe: Savoritz Baked Cheese Crackers While this Cheez-Its dupe may look like the real thing, several shoppers said they're not worth the $4. The name-brand costs about the same, so there's not an obvious reason to not buy them. “Nothing compares to the real," one user commented. "I bought their version of extra toasty and actually threw them out.”

Aldi Aldi's Cosmic Brownies dupe: Baker's Treat Confetti Brownies While Aldi shoppers initially had high hopes for this Cosmic Brownie dupe, it inevitably disappointed. “Their version of cosmic brownies is awful,” one person wrote. “I’m honestly sick to my stomach just thinking about these crappy snacks," another user commented. "They taste like wax.” “It’s like if you made chocolate scented playdoh and dipped it in chocolate scented wax,” one more shopper said.

Aldi Aldi's Quaker Instant Oatmeal dupe: Millville Maple and Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal This sole shopper's review really speaks for itself when it comes to Aldi's Quaker instant oatmeal dupe (available in the same maple and brown sugar flavor combo as the OG): “Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal? Dear God, no. Just no," they wrote. "It wants to be Quaker, but [its] texture is awful. Gummy at times. It's hard to describe, but it's the only Aldi item I feel strongly about never, ever, getting again.”

Aldi Aldi's Nutella dupe: Berryhill Hazelnut Spread Aldi's stab at Nutella's chocolatey, nutty goodness just doesn't sit right with several shoppers – but the reviews are somewhat mixed. While one person noted it's "not good at all,” another shopper said they’re “my favorite thing from Aldi.”

Aldi Aldi's Pop-Tarts dupe: Millville Cinnamon Toaster Tarts Per the thread, it sounds like you might be better off investing in name-brand Pop-Tarts, and not Aldi's version. One person wrote that their "syrupy filling is criminal."

Aldi Aldi's Aveeno dupe: Lacura Body Lotion Aldi's beauty aisle turned out to have some flops, too. Per one shopper, this body lotion used to be good before it faced reformulation: “Used to [be] a great Aveeno dupe then they changed the ingredients," they wrote. "Last bottle I bought had the smell and texture of runny sunscreen.”

