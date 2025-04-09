7 New Aldi Desserts Under $5 To Snack On In April

Sweet tooths, listen up: if you’re not shopping at Aldi for your dessert fix, you’re truly missing out! They’ve got so many fun finds on deck, and the best part about perusing their aisles for that somethin’ sweet is that many items cost less than $5!

Right now, Aldi’s dessert aisle is popping off with tons of spring-themed bites and Easter candies you can’t find anywhere else. These 7 most appealing picksjust hit shelves, and they won’t cost you more than $5 – score!

See the tastiest new Aldi desserts you simply must try in April!

Aldi Lofthouse Soft Spring Frosted Sugar Cookies These super soft cookies are way too easy to shovel into your mouth – and sometimes, that's just what you need. This $4 dozen is geared up for spring with a darling butter yellow frosting and plenty of rainbow sprinkles that bring on all the festive feels. They're perfect for bringing to the office to share with your coworkers or just keeping around at home when a sugary snacking session calls to you.

Aldi Baker's Corner Strawberry White Chocolate Blondie Mix Name a better spring flavor combo than strawberry and white chocolate, we dare you! All this $3 blondie mix asks of you is adding one egg, some butter, and water, then baking it up to dessert-y perfection. This treat would be stunning at an outdoor potluck after you've downed a satisfying amount of hot dogs and spring cocktails.

Aldi Benton's Belgian Chocolate Easter Cookies Easter is upon us, after all! These $3 cookies are such a tasty way to celebrate, too, since they come ready to snack on in festive egg and bunny shapes. Each one is delightfully dipped in Belgian chocolate and coated in sprinkles for added crunch. These would totally amp up any Easter-themed charcuterie board or dessert spread, thanks to their cute shapes!

Aldi Bake Shop Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies Eek – we need to be eating these, ASAP. Filled with an insanely sweet cream cheese filling, this $5 Aldi dessert find boasts two thick, chewy, carrot cake-flavored cookies that form a yummy little dessert sandwich.

Aldi Jar Joy Death By Chocolate Cheesecake Jar We love chocolate so much that the phrase "death by chocolate" doesn't even scare us much anymore. That's why we're absolutely stoked to snag this $1.49 jar stuffed with chocolate cheesecake! It's presented in the best way possible – a single serving – meaning you definitely don't have to share.

Aldi Bake Shop Blueberry & Cherry Strip Danish Yummm. We definitely want to keep this pre-baked danish in our kitchen for an easy breakfast to enjoy with our morning coffee (or as a cheeky midnight snack, if we're being honest). With brighter notes of both blueberry and cherry, each bite is filled with plenty of springtime flair. Plus, it's topped with a sweet sugary glaze that makes every serving taste like heaven!

Aldi Choceur Easter Mini Chicks Shaped Chocolates Stop, these are so cute! Shaped like lil' chicks and wrapped in coordinating foils, these Easter chocolates bring spring joy no matter when or how you enjoy them. They'd be excellent as Easter basket stuffers, too!

