7 New Aldi Desserts Under $5 To Snack On In April

New Aldi Desserts April 2025
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 09, 2025
Sweet tooths, listen up: if you’re not shopping at Aldi for your dessert fix, you’re truly missing out! They’ve got so many fun finds on deck, and the best part about perusing their aisles for that somethin’ sweet is that many items cost less than $5!

Right now, Aldi’s dessert aisle is popping off with tons of spring-themed bites and Easter candies you can’t find anywhere else. These 7 most appealing picksjust hit shelves, and they won’t cost you more than $5 – score!

See the tastiest new Aldi desserts you simply must try in April!

Lofthouse Soft Spring Frosted Sugar Cookies

Aldi

Lofthouse Soft Spring Frosted Sugar Cookies

These super soft cookies are way too easy to shovel into your mouth – and sometimes, that's just what you need. This $4 dozen is geared up for spring with a darling butter yellow frosting and plenty of rainbow sprinkles that bring on all the festive feels. They're perfect for bringing to the office to share with your coworkers or just keeping around at home when a sugary snacking session calls to you.

Baker's Corner Strawberry White Chocolate Blondie Mix

Aldi

Baker's Corner Strawberry White Chocolate Blondie Mix

Name a better spring flavor combo than strawberry and white chocolate, we dare you! All this $3 blondie mix asks of you is adding one egg, some butter, and water, then baking it up to dessert-y perfection. This treat would be stunning at an outdoor potluck after you've downed a satisfying amount of hot dogs and spring cocktails.

Benton's Belgian Chocolate Easter Cookies

Aldi

Benton's Belgian Chocolate Easter Cookies

Easter is upon us, after all! These $3 cookies are such a tasty way to celebrate, too, since they come ready to snack on in festive egg and bunny shapes. Each one is delightfully dipped in Belgian chocolate and coated in sprinkles for added crunch. These would totally amp up any Easter-themed charcuterie board or dessert spread, thanks to their cute shapes!

Bake Shop Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies

Aldi

Bake Shop Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies

Eek – we need to be eating these, ASAP. Filled with an insanely sweet cream cheese filling, this $5 Aldi dessert find boasts two thick, chewy, carrot cake-flavored cookies that form a yummy little dessert sandwich.

Jar Joy Death By Chocolate Cheesecake Jar

Aldi

Jar Joy Death By Chocolate Cheesecake Jar

We love chocolate so much that the phrase "death by chocolate" doesn't even scare us much anymore. That's why we're absolutely stoked to snag this $1.49 jar stuffed with chocolate cheesecake! It's presented in the best way possible – a single serving – meaning you definitely don't have to share.

Bake Shop Blueberry & Cherry Strip Danish

Aldi

Bake Shop Blueberry & Cherry Strip Danish

Yummm. We definitely want to keep this pre-baked danish in our kitchen for an easy breakfast to enjoy with our morning coffee (or as a cheeky midnight snack, if we're being honest). With brighter notes of both blueberry and cherry, each bite is filled with plenty of springtime flair. Plus, it's topped with a sweet sugary glaze that makes every serving taste like heaven!

Choceur Easter Mini Chicks Shaped Chocolates

Aldi

Choceur Easter Mini Chicks Shaped Chocolates

Stop, these are so cute! Shaped like lil' chicks and wrapped in coordinating foils, these Easter chocolates bring spring joy no matter when or how you enjoy them. They'd be excellent as Easter basket stuffers, too!

