6 Aldi Pumpkin Spice Products You Can’t Miss This Fall

Pumpkin spice fans, rejoice! Aldi is officially in its fall era. The grocer has a whole roster of seasonal goodies that just hit shelves, and they’re all perfect for celebrating the beginning of autumn. If you’re looking to stock up on tasty fall treats without spending a ton of money, Aldi’s the perfect place to go.

Scroll on for the 6 best pumpkin spice products at Aldi worth adding to your cart this fall!

Aldi Barissimo Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee Wake up to pumpkin-y bliss this fall by grabbing these $5.89 grounds. Your PSL budget and taste buds will thank you! This Aldi find is available in stores as of August 20.

Aldi Benton's Pumpkin Spice Wafer Rolls These little wafer roll cookies are downright addictive, and Aldi just made them even more of a treat by infusing each bite with pumpkin spice-flavored crème. Add them to your cart for just $2.29 after they hit shelves on August 20! Pair them with the Barissimo coffee, and you're so set.

Aldi Southern Grove Pumpkin Spice Almonds These crunchy almonds make a great mid-day snack, plus they have just enough sweetness from the pumpkin spice coating to make them feel more indulgent. One bag goes for $5.95 and will be available to shop at Aldi for the fall season starting August 20.

Aldi Clancy's Drizzled Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn Oh, yes. This kettle corn looks way too scrumptious to not try this season. The $2.29 popped snack is coated with a pumpkin-spiced drizzle that's simply perfect for fall snacking, whether you're watching a spooky movie or hosting a themed dinner. This find hit Aldi shelves on August 20.

Aldi Berryhill Pumpkin Spice Flavored Maple Syrup Pancakes, waffles, and French toasts are about to get super pumpkin-y! This $5.49 maple syrup is flavored with the seasonal staple for extra festive vibes. We'd totally pair this with Trader Joe's Pumpkin Pancake Mix. Find it on Aldi shelves starting August 20!

Aldi Clancy's Pumpkin Spice Covered Pretzels Finally, you'd be crazy to miss this sweet and salty snack this fall. One bag goes for just $2.99 and each bite gives you plenty of good crunch and pumpkin-y goodness to feel satisfied. Keep an eye out for it starting August 20.

This post has been updated.