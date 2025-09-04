Now that Starbucks has declared the start of pumpkin spice season (AKA fall) with the release of their famed PSL , I’m deeply in the mood for all things pumpkin spice – especially the amazing seasonal treats from Trader Joe’s . I’m talkin’ pumpkin spice muffins. Joe-Joe’s. Samosas. Pancakes. Yogurt. I could go on!

Luckily, my dreams have now come true. Pumpkin is officially back at Trader Joe's! The grocer just dropped so many fan-favorite pumpkin products alongside some fun brand-new finds. Here's what's available for the fall season.

Scroll on to discover all the Trader Joe's pumpkin spice products that just hit shelves, with more to come!

Trader Joe's As for some of my absolute favorite Trader Joe's pumpkin spice items? To name a few: Pumpkin Spice Joe-Joe’s, Chocolate Mousse Pumpkins, Pumpkin Butter, and Spicy Pumpkin Samosas. I’m craving ‘em already! Plus, I can’t forget about more of their tasty fall items like Apple Cider and Apple Cider Donuts.

When does Trader Joe's bring back their pumpkin spice products? Trader Joe's Historically , the grocer has started their big pumpkin spice rollout during the first week of September. This reigns true for 2025, as most pumpkin treats have already been spotted on shelves. I wouldn't be surprised if Trader Joe's pumpkin spice lineup isn't totally filled out yet, though. The launches for certain products have been spread out in the past. This goes for Trader Joe's Halloween finds, too!

This post has been updated.