Trader Joe's Fan-Favorite Fall Items Just Hit Shelves — Here's What's Available

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Products 2025
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserSep 04, 2025
Now that Starbucks has declared the start of pumpkin spice season (AKA fall) with the release of their famed PSL, I’m deeply in the mood for all things pumpkin spice – especially the amazing seasonal treats from Trader Joe’s. I’m talkin’ pumpkin spice muffins. Joe-Joe’s. Samosas. Pancakes. Yogurt. I could go on!

Luckily, my dreams have now come true. Pumpkin is officially back at Trader Joe's! The grocer just dropped so many fan-favorite pumpkin products alongside some fun brand-new finds. Here's what's available for the fall season.

Scroll on to discover all the Trader Joe's pumpkin spice products that just hit shelves, with more to come!

What fall items does Trader Joe's have for 2025?

\u200bTrader Joe's Fall Items Pumpkin Spice

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's collection of fall items is huge this year, and it's likely to grow even more. And when I say fall items, I mean everything: pumpkin spice, apple cider, maple, and more!

Here's what pumpkin spice products are available at Trader Joe's in 2025:

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Products 2025

Trader Joe's

As for some of my absolute favorite Trader Joe's pumpkin spice items? To name a few: Pumpkin Spice Joe-Joe’s, Chocolate Mousse Pumpkins, Pumpkin Butter, and Spicy Pumpkin Samosas. I’m craving ‘em already! Plus, I can’t forget about more of their tasty fall items like Apple Cider and Apple Cider Donuts.

When does Trader Joe's bring back their pumpkin spice products?

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cookies

Trader Joe's

Historically, the grocer has started their big pumpkin spice rollout during the first week of September. This reigns true for 2025, as most pumpkin treats have already been spotted on shelves. I wouldn't be surprised if Trader Joe's pumpkin spice lineup isn't totally filled out yet, though. The launches for certain products have been spread out in the past. This goes for Trader Joe's Halloween finds, too!

Which pumpkin spice products are you most excited to eat this year? Let us know in the comments below, and make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for more food + grocery news!

This post has been updated.

