10 Best Amazon Halloween Costumes To Stock Up On Early
Whether you stand for fall starting early or not, we can all agree that Halloween is basically the best holiday ever. And it’s going to be here before you know it! I’m already cookin’ up some Halloween costume ideas for myself and my friends because I’m so excited. If your mind is set on spooky season like mine clearly is, it’s time to snag your costume early to give yourself enough time to perfect your look with accessories and makeup! Amazon is chock full of ready-to-go Halloween costumes that’ll arrive on your doorstep in literal days (sometimes less) – here are the best ones I’ve found to inspire your Halloween get-up!
Hippie Costume
I always wanted to dress up as a hippie for Halloween when I was a kid. It's fun, colorful, and you can customize your look to be as dolled-up as you want to! This $27 set comes complete with a fringe vest, flower headband, and peace sign jewelry that all work great on top of a basic white long sleeve top and flare jeans.
Halloween Skeleton Costume
For all you Halloween fans looking for a low-effort costume, I've found the perfect solution. This $50 skeleton costume wears like a onesie, so it'll feel like you're wearing pajamas all night long. This piece comes in especially handy if Halloween night is forecasted to be chilly! Plus, you can wear it all October long since it's so comfy.
Renaissance Fairy Costume
We all need a little fairy energy in our lives, and this $39 Amazon Halloween costume makes achieving it super easy. The set comes with a Reniassance-core dress, flower crown, elven earns, and a fringey shoulder bag to amp up the magic.
Mermaid Costume
Ariel, is that you?! This $43 mermaid costume feels especially satisfying to the inner child within all of us. In addition to the two-piece dress, this set arrives with a gold chain belt and hair accessory to make your Halloween ensemble even more nautical.
Velma Costume
Velma (or anyone from the Scooby Doo universe, really) is such a classic Halloween costume, but finding the individual costume components on your own can be a challenge when it comes to matching pieces and colors (trust me, I've been Velma for Halloween multiple times). This $33 set has everything you need to go looking for clues and crush the costume contest!
Gothic Witch Costume
Ooh, witchy! This gothic get-up is comprised of a long black dress and a bat-shaped statement necklace. From there, all you need is a witch hat, then you're ready to hit the Halloween party.
Dorothy Costume
We're not in Kansas anymore. This $39 Dorothy costume is particularly handy for any Halloween procrastinators out there, since it comes with all the accessories you need to pull off the look. The best part is it's comfy, cute, and fairly high-coverage, which is nice if you're headed to family-friendly Halloween functions.
Cheerleader Costume
Cheer on the Halloween season with this easy costume. The two-piece will make you feel super sexy, if that's the vibe you're going for this year. Easily accessorize this $20 look with your fave jewelry, athletic sneakers, and a bold lip.
Princess Peach Costume
This gorgeous Princess Peach costume is only $33 and comes with everything you need to feel whimsical and cool this Halloween. Three pieces, and you're set!
Pink Ladies Costume
Dressing up as the most iconic Grease characters has never been easier. This $18 costume is also a great contender for group costumes! It comes with the jacket, glasses, and some pins, so all you need to complete the costume is black jeans and some retro pumps.
