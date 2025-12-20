I fear I will be shopping for Christmas gifts at the last minute this year, but I know it doesn't have to be scary. In fact, checking Amazon for gift ideas has been really stress-relieving for me as the holiday draws near. I'm loving their 'arrives before Christmas' alerts on product listings. It means I don't have to worry about when in the world my family's gifts will reach my doorstep. Since I know I'm not the only one trying to hunt down last-minute gifts, I've rounded up nine amazing options you can find with fast shipping windows from Amazon. Get ready to check off your list!

Shop my top 9 Amazon last-minute gifts below!

Amazon Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler This insulated tumbler is a great gift for anyone. Whether they're staying hydrated at their desk or in the car, they'll love how durable, cute, and cold it is!

Amazon T3 Aire 360 Ceramic Air Styler This hair tool is probably already on your daughter's or cool niece's gift list. Shoppers love it for its salon-like feel. Shop it now so it'll arrive before Christmas and surprise the heck out of your gift recipient!

Amazon Starbucks $10 Gift Cards (4-Pack) I'm a firm believer that you can never go wrong with gift cards. Starbucks gift cards are my go-to when it comes to my own gifting list, but anything you can find in a pack like this for multiple giftees is going to be great. Plus, when you order from Amazon, you wo'n't have to leave your house and bother the nice baristas on Christmas eve.

Amazon Touchland Sweet Rush Body & Hand Mist Essentials Set Complete with a vanilla body spray and watermelon sanitizing hand mist, this Touchland gift set is undeniably trendy. It also smells amazing, but that's beside the point for any youngster looking to show off their gifts at school.

Amazon Vince Camuto Women's Sangeti Knee High Boots Give them the gift of chic with these iconic knee-high boots that'll arrive before the big day! I'm especially stoked on this last-minute gift idea because the pair is an entire 40% off right now.

Amazon Away Medium Hard Shell Suitcase This fan-favorite hard shell suitcase is going to instantly elevate their travel setup. If your gift recipient is anything like me, they'll really appreciate this high-quality upgrade if they're used to an older suitcase model.

Amazon Charmast Portable Charger Anyone could use a portable charger, from your nephew to your cool aunt. This inexpensive one (just $21) comes with plenty of different outputs to suit a wide range of devices.

Amazon Anua 3-Step Glass Skin Beginner Set Anua's skincare set is definitely on my list this year. I'm on a K-beauty kick, so I might just have to be sneaky and snag it for myself. It comes with a cleansing oil, cleansing foam, and a niacinamide serum for a suite that'll really round out my routine.

Amazon EverFoams Open-Toe Slippers These fuzzy slippers are awesome because you can rock 'em with some socks for added style. Not only do they look cool, they feel like walking on clouds. They also come in tons of different colors to suit whoever you're shopping for.

