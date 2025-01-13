15 Self-Care Products From Amazon That Are SO Worth It, According To Shoppers
It’s no secret that Amazon is packed with some real wacky and wild products. From aesthetically-pleasing sprayable hand sanitizers to “game changing” coffee-powered under eye creams, I scoured the retailer’s (virtual) shelves for these 15 best self-care finds to make your 2025 way easier – and filled with plenty of ‘you’ time.
You’ll find some pretty weird (but amazing) skincare products and bedtime essentials in this list, too, so get ready to put on the best, most relaxing self-care sessions ever in the new year!
Scroll through for 15 of the best “weird but amazing” self-care products that’ll totally transform your 2025!
Amazon
Kiehl's Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask
This face mask made with avocado delivers results that are just as fun and satisfying as applying it is. It promises "soft and hydrated skin in just 15 minutes."
Amazon
Lifelines Flameless Candle / Essential Oil Diffuser
Essential oil lovers will love this flameless diffuser since it's compatible with any kind of essential oil. There's no flame, smoke, or spilled wax to clean up after use, plus it's gonna look beautiful on any bookshelf or bedside table.
Amazon
Touchland Glow Mist Revitalizing Hand Sanitizer Spray
This hand sanitizer has got to be one of the weirdest (but most amazing) formats for a beauty product I've ever seen. One tiny container delivers 500 sprays full of rose petals, blackcurrant buds, and rosewater to replenish your skin's moisture, all while fighting common germs and smelling delish.
Amazon
Starument Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner
This "ultra-powerful" cordless vacuum easily sucks up dirt, dust, and other particles off of any surface. It's insanely compact and portable, perfect for cleaning up smaller spaces like your car or work cubicle!
Amazon
Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask
Good sleep is the first step to true self-care. This weighted sleep mask provides even pressure and blocks out 100% of light to really help you wind down. You can even pop it in the freezer before use to help tackle pesky mid-day headaches!
Amazon
Alleyoop Tip Off Liquid-Filled Makeup Removing Swabs
These makeup remover-filled cotton swabs are great to keep in your purse for those random makeup mishaps or smudges. The formula is effective but equally calm, so it won't irritate your sensitive eye area or other parts of your skin.
Amazon
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Made with snail mucin (yes, real snail mucin), this skincare essence has a surprising cult following for its ability to repair dry skin and provide long-lasting hydration. It's a must-have addition to level up your 2025 skincare routine!
Amazon
Good Weird Cold Brew Undereye Cream
Wake up! This under eye cream is powered by caffeine to help de-puff the under eye area, essentially working like an "espresso shot for your face," per the brand. Its unique formula smooths, blurs, diminishes fine lines, brightens skin, and promotes collagen production all at once.
Amazon
Feierdun Adjustable Dumbbells
If you're strapped for space when it comes to at-home workouts, these weird but amazing dumbbells provide the perfect solution, so you don't have to keep multiple sets lying around. They range from 2 to 10 pounds, and are adjustable in 2-pound increments to suit your personal goals.
Amazon
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Exfoliation is key in retaining healthy, glowing skin! Keep this shower towel on-hand to lather up and clean your skin, all while scrubbing away dirt, oil, and dead skin cells.
Amazon
Viozon Tablet Stand Pillow
Resting can be just as productive as working out, journaling, or locking in on your self-care routine are. When it's time to wind down and let your body and mind catch up, this tablet or phone stand pillow comes in super handy with a hands-free design. Simply grab some snacks and post up with this pillow to veg out and watch your fave TV shows or YouTube vids!
Amazon
Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick
Aquaphor... in stick form? I'll take 10 of them, thank you! This is the only formula to truly nourish and heal my dry lips, skin, and cuticles, especially in the winter. The stick format looks so much more convenient than their traditional squeezable tube.
Amazon
Bee's Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps
These food wraps made from beeswax will help you eliminate (or simply just diminish) your use of single-use plastics in the kitchen. Made entirely of organic materials, you won't be crossing paths with any microplastics or toxic chemicals any time soon. When the wraps no longer retain their shape, they can be easily composted or used as a fire starter!
Amazon
Monstake Automatic Soap Dispenser
This automatic soap dispenser just seems like such a fun purchase, plus it'll upgrade any bathroom or kitchen sink setup. It's compatible with any foaming hand soap, dish soap, or body wash for a luxe feel.
Amazon
LED Light Therapy Face Mask
We adore red light therapy tools over here. This face mask makes reaping the benefits super easy, since you can rock it hands-free. It even has four different modes to target specific skincare concerns like dullness, redness, and acne.
