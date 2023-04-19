Go Under The Sea With All-New Annie's x The Little Mermaid Snacks
We’re already gearing up with excitement for Disney’s The Little Mermaid coming on May 26, and Annie’s is bringing us some limited-edition pastas and snacks to celebrate the live-action movie just in time. You’ll be able to find Annie’s Mac and Cheese, Bunny Grahams, and Cheddar Bunnies boxes with exclusiveThe Little Mermaid packaging design at your nearest grocer.
The perfect way to be where the people are, each Annie’s product also includes a code for movie tickets, in partnership with Fandango, letting fans seeThe Little Mermaid in theaters for just $13 with the purchase of three or more participating products.
Thankfully, you don’t actually have to go under the sea to buy these products — they’re already a part of your world! Available at retailers nationwide, the full lineup includes the snacks below.
Annie's Macaroni and Cheese ($2)
Dig intothe creamy, cheesy, under the sea goodness of Annie’s with new limited-edition The Little Mermaid packaging. Available in Shells and White Cheddar, Shells and Real Aged Cheddar, and Classic Cheddar, these fun pasta flavors are made with real cheddar cheese and organic pasta and are the perfect way to add some magical fun to dinner.
Annie's Organic Bunny Grahams ($4)
Available in honey, chocolate chip chocolate and honey, plus birthday cake, these graham cracker snacks feature limited-edition The Little Mermaid packaging so that you and Princess Ariel can add some Disney magic to snack time.
Annie's Organic Cheddar Bunnies ($3)
These snack crackers featuring limited-edition The Little Mermaid packaging are bursting with cheddar cheese flavor and will bring joy to anyone who tries them. Made with real cheese and without artificial flavors or synthetic colors, they are perfect for lunches, after-school snacking or anytime.
Images via Annie's
