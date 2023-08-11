28 Thoughtful Anniversary Gifts To Surprise Your Partner With In 2023
Celebrating a weddinganniversary or how long you've been dating your partner is beautiful. But if you really want to bring on the tears, surprising them with a gift they'll cherish is key.
You could go the jewelryroute or choose to stick to a thoughtfulgift that doesn't require you to spend a lot of money. If you're still not sure what to do, we've got your back with 28 anniversary gifts that'll make your partner fall in love again. The best part is that since every relationship is different, any gift on this list could be perfect for any person!
Anniversary Gifts For Her
Image via Amazon
ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray ($50)
A bathtub caddy tray is just the thing your overworked lover needs. It has an area for her wine of choice, a book or tablet stand, and you can even bring her a small vase with her favorite flower in it. We recommend you let her have uninterrupted relaxation time after you gift her with this.
Image via Skims
Skims Bridal Silk Robe and Tap Short Set ($198)
After her relaxing bath, slip into the bathroom to leave her this luxurious silk robe and short set. They'll make her feel like she's having a spa day at home.
Image via Sephora
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle ($85+)
To seal your love's in-home spa day, surprise her with this warm and spicy fragrance by Lancôme.
Image via Rose Box
Rose Box Custom Medium Box in Light Pink ($249, was $359)
If you're not confident about your flower-picking skills, invest in this custom light pink rose box.
Image via Swarovski
Swarovski Infinity Bangle ($125)
Even if you've only been dating for a couple of years, surprise your girlfriend with this infinity bangle to let her know you've got a forever love.
Image via FORVR MOOD
FORVR MOOD Champagne Showers ($42)
If you're greeted by inviting scents every time you come home — thanks to your partner — surprise her with another candle to let her know you appreciate her desire to create a space that smells good.
Image via BAUBLEBAR
BAUBLEBAR Pavé Initial Curb Chain Bracelet ($34)
If you're on a budget but still want to do something nice, this initial curb chain link bracelet is a cute, affordable gift to buy.
Image via Sephora
PMD Clean Pro ($149)
If you've watched your wife practice her 10-step skincare routine more times than you count, know she'll be excited to receive this face tool by PMD.
Image via Best Buy
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug in Black ($124, was $130)
If she's always complaining about her coffee being cold in the morning, gift her this temperature control smart mug by Ember. It's one thing she didn't know she needed until now.
Image via WayFair
Mercer41 Jamerra Vanity with Lighted Mirror ($200, was $240)
If she has a Pinterest board dedicated to her dream vanity table (and if you've already taken the hint and want to surprise her), we suggest you run to buy this quaint vanity. We can't get over the attached cabinet!
Image via Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Floria Velvet Chair ($499, was $649)
If she's been craving something that reminds her of Barbiecore, gift her this pink velvet chair she can sit in at her vanity.
Anniversary Gifts For Him
Image via Kingsmen Premium
Kingsmen Complete Beard Care Kit ($36, was $176)
Concerned about the complaints he's made about his beard? Well, it may be time to buy him a complete beard care kit. After washing and conditioning, he'll love applying the beard butter and oil. You'll also love snuggling up to his beard more than you already do.
Image via Amazon
Oaksea Globe Decanter Set ($53)
Aside from looking cool, this decanter set is completely functional. If he loves to unwind with a glass of whiskey or bourbon, this set will put a huge grin on his face.
Image via Nordstrom Rack
JoyJolt Carre Square Heavy Base Crystal Whiskey Glass - Set of Two ($30, was $54)
If your guy want to cycle through a few different pairs of glasses, gift him this nifty pair to add to his collection.
Image via Victrola
Victrola 6-in-1 Record Player with Bluetooth Record Player ($115, was $160)
If he misses the days he used to listen to records on his grandparents' record player, he'll love this updated Victrola. With bluetooth capabilities and more, it's the perfect bridge between his past and present.
Image via Target
Astro A20 Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset for Playstation 4/5 ($120)
This gaming headset will quiet the trash talking from other Call of Duty players while allowing him to feel like he's in the game.
Image via Stanley
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler (Soft Matte) | 30 Oz ($40)
Hearth and Hand Magnolia's collaboration with Stanley just may be the best idea this year. Your guy will love carrying around his favorite drink in this stealth tumbler.
Image via Apple Airpods
Apple Airpods - 2nd Generation ($130)
If he lost his beloved airpods and can't seem to find them anywhere, it's worth buying him another pair.
Image via LEGO
Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama Yoda Set ($90)
This is strictly for the little boy in him, especially if he's never had a chance to play with Legos. This also gives you the chance to play with Legos because who are we kidding, they're the best.
Image via James Oro
James Oro Blue Tint Grail Sunglasses ($145)
Just call him Mr. Cool once he starts wearing this pair of sunglasses.
Image via Walmart
Ninja Kitchen System With Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender ($120)
If he's been talking about making smoothies, the best thing to do is gift him with this 7-speed Ninja kitchen system.
Image via NISOLO
NISOLO Men's Everyday Low Top Sneakers in Tobacco ($120, was $160)
Having a pair of versatile low top sneakers is non-negotiable for the low-maintenance guy.
Silver Anniversary
Image via Things Remembered
Vera Wang Wedding Engraved Crystal Leaf Vase ($160)
Celebrating over two decades of love is a beautiful thing and deserves to be immortalized with an engraved crystal vase.
Image via Glen Cara
Glen Cara White Gold Emerald Diamond Celtic Knot Heart Necklace ($274, was $507)
This celtic knot heart necklace symbolizes the love shared between two people. Whether you gift it your spouse or take turns wearing it, it'll remind you of how far you've come in love.
Gold Anniversary Gifts
Image via FAMIprints
FAMIprints Custom Song Lyrics Vinyl Record ($60, was $80)
This unique gift is the another way to engrave the lyrics of your heart. Whether you choose your wedding song or your first date's song, both of you will smile every time you see this gold vinyl record. (Especially since it keeps with the golden theme ;)).
Image via The Forever Rose
The Forever Rose Bloom Box & Phantom Vase - 24K Gold ($150, was $190)
This gold rose and phantom vase will remind you of your golden years — and your golden love.
Diamond Anniversary Gifts
Image via Rellery
Rellery Gold Bar Engraved Bracelet ($95)
Engraved jewelry will always be special because it's personalized. Each of you can wear the other's name, or choose to have a special date engraved in the font of your choice!
Image via 3D Crystal
3D Crystal Rectangle, Tall ($75, was $125)
The beautiful thing about having a picture of you and your partner engraved onto crystal is that generations to come will also revel in your love story.
Which anniversary gift will you be choosing for that special someone? Let us know in the comments but don't show them this article beforehand!
