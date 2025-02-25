So cute!
16 "Charming" Easter Decor Finds At Anthropologie For A Springtime Refresh
Anthropologiejust dropped their Easter decor, and it’s the epitome of springtime whimsy. Of course, it’s filled with plenty of charming bunnies, but you can also find seasonal motifs of Easter eggs and flowers on everything from dinnerware to outdoor decor.
Whether you’re hosting a festive Easter brunch or simply feel like refreshing your space, these 16 Anthropologie finds will bring a cheerful touch to your home this season.
Scroll on to discover the cutest Easter decorations from Anthropologie!
Anthropologie
The Icon Juice Glass: Confetti Edition
This iconic cup now comes in a few adorable springtime designs, including this bunny-dotted green glass – perfect for hosting Easter brunch or happy hour!
Anthropologie
Lexington Stoneware Deviled Egg Platter
Deviled eggs are bound to be on your Easter menu. Might as well make 'em cute!
Anthropologie
Mini Cheena Egg Floral Pink Peony & Neroli Glass Candle
This egg-shaped candle smells like sheer heaven, emitting notes of rose, peony, spiced vanilla bean, and neroli with every burn. Even once it's all gone, it can still serve as a festive piece of Easter decor.
Anthropologie
Happy Easter Felt Garland
This felt garland comes with a handmade feel that'll infuse your Easter decor setup with nothing but coziness! In addition to the cheerful 'Happy Easter' greeting, it's accented with tiny eggs and bunny ears.
Anthropologie
Bristol Glass Bud Vase
This yellow vase is the perfect vessel for all of your springtime flower hauls and even makes an eye-catching centerpiece for any gathering.
Anthropologie
Foster Stoneware Mug
Speaking of flowers, this mug is covered in some stunning tulip motifs. Your coffee or tea will feel right at home!
Anthropologie
Peter Rabbit Egg Hunt Kit
Hosting an egg hunt this year? This kit comes with all of the charming Peter Rabbit characters to help guide your guests toward their treasures (AKA Easter candy). Each sign can easily stick into your yard with a wooden stake.
Anthropologie
Wicker Bunny
These bunnies made from weaved wicker recall spring in the most darling way.
Anthropologie
Floral Rabbit Printed Coir Doormat
This durable doormat features floral motifs alongside a sleep bunny to bring a calming air to your front doorstep as spring emerges.
Anthropologie
Foster Stoneware Dessert Plate
Your Easter desserts will look even tastier on these floral-dotted plates!
Anthropologie
Easter Handpainted Taper Candles
Have you ever seen a cuter pair of taper candles?! This duo features illustrations of bunnies and flowers to celebrate the Easter season – though they're truly too adorable to burn right away!
Anthropologie
Quail Ceramics Hare Vase
This rabbit-shaped vase introduces some much-needed whimsy to your space to liven up the energy in lieu of springtime. All the while, you can add some stems to it to add more color wherever it's warranted!
Anthropologie
Bunny Stoneware Butter Dish
The famed springtime bunny strikes again, this time on a luxe-looking butter dish that all ofyour guests will adore.
Anthropologie
The Bistro Tile Stoneware Pitcher: Garden Edition
Whether it's filled with iced sweet tea or a batched cocktail, this spring-themed pitcher will definitely become a mainstay in your warm weather table spread.
Anthropologie
Fruity Monogram Floral Night Gardenia Glass Candle
Not only does this candle look like springtime, it also smells like it – notes of gardenia, salted guava, tonka bean, and warm musk will float throughout your home when it's burning. Plus, you can snag it with an initial on it for an extra personal touch.
Anthropologie
Glass Art Bunny Decorative Object
Whether you employ him as a paperweight at your desk or place him by your kitchen sink for a subtle boost of joy, this little bunny is the cutest reminder of the Easter season.
