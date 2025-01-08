17 “Stunning” Anthropologie Outfit Ideas For A Perfect Valentine’s Day Date Night
Valentine’s Day is unarguably the cutest holiday of them all – come February 14, everything’s drenched in festive reds and pinks, and, of course, dotted in tons of tiny little hearts. As much as we love decking out our spaces with Valentine’s Day decor and baking up some tasty V-Day desserts, the idea of dressing up for a Valentine’s Day date night is simply so exciting, whether we’re paired up with our S.O.’s or flying solo.
Since we’re constantly stalking Anthropologie’s new arrivals (they’re just too good!), we curated the 17 best finds, all suitable for a fun and flirty Valentine’s Day function.
Scroll on to shop 17 stunning Valentine’s Day styles from Anthropologie!
Anthropologie
Mac Duggal Halter Rosette Satin Maxi Dress
Ooh, so sultry! This satin maxi dress features a cheeky open back design that pairs perfectly with a flattering halter neckline. The big rosette decal on the front recalls Valentine's Day blooms in the cutest way.
Anthropologie
RIXO Ardith Check Midi Slip Skirt
With bits of red and pink, this plaid midi skirt would be so sweet for a more casual V-Day date alongside an oversized sweater and some ballet flats.
Anthropologie
Dolce Vita Linsey Heels
These deep red satin heels with pairs of rosettes on the straps are everything. They'd work well with a mini dress and blazer for a fun V-Day 'fit, though you could also easily wear 'em year-round with dress pants and a formal blouse.
Anthropologie
Lace Rosette Tulle Tights
These floral tights will instantly upgrade any Valentine's Day get-up, especially if you plan on wearing a coordinating mini dress or skirt – they're meant to be seen!
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Colorblock Column Midi Dress
The bold color blocking on this midi dress is playful enough that you can wear the piece alone. It'll look great whether you dress it up with heels, or down with some comfy sneakers.
Anthropologie
The Giselle Lace Bustier
If you feel like really dressing up this year, this lacy bustier top adds a very sexy-yet-elegant vibe. Pair it with some black slacks or a black skirt, then layer up with a sleek cardigan or jacket.
Anthropologie
The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt
When it doubt, red it out. The color is V-Day's perfect match, and this comfy maxi slip skirt makes donning it so easy. You can style it however you please – we'd rock it with a tucked-in graphic tee, a denim jacket, and some sneakers.
Anthropologie
Coconuts by Matisse Florence Kitten Heels
Kitten heels will always be a winner in our book. This sleek pair features a tiny heel height, pointed toes, and eye-catching paneling with mixed materials. They'll instantly complete your Valentine's Day outfit!
Anthropologie
Reformation Tancy Midi Dress
Reformation kills it when it comes to dresses. This one's dotted in tiny hearts to fit right in with Valentine's season. The sweetheart neckline is ultimately super flattering, plus the midi length of the piece gives you ample coverage so you can wear it to a variety of plans, from dates to Galentine's parties!
Anthropologie
Endless Rose Sequin Mini Skirt
This fiery and feisty number is a statement piece all on its own. Wear it with a more toned-down black top and some tall black boots to complete the look!
Anthropologie
The Kenna Mid-Rise Heritage Barrel Jeans by Pilcro: Valentine's Day Edition
These ever-trendy barrel jeans are adorned with subtle heart illustrations, so they're a perfect fit for the lovey-dovey holiday.
Anthropologie
ALOHAS Tb.490 Rife Sneakers
Yes, yes, and yes! These pink sneaks detailed with some bits of red practically scream Valentine's Day. The mix of suede on the upper and the rubber soles is so cute.
Anthropologie
The Hannah Seamless Textured Tank
This tank boasts a floral texture that makes it a great base layer for any V-Day 'fits you're planning. The red is the obvious choice for Feb. 14, though you can also shop this piece in 8 more colors!
Anthropologie
Endless Rose Off-The-Shoulder Knit Mini Dress
We looove an off-the-shoulder moment. The knit material on this piece will keep you warm, but the silhouette still allows you to show a lil' skin.
Anthropologie
Beach Riot Monterey Quarter-Zip Sweater
How cutesy is this sweater?! It's the perfect casual V-Day piece if your plans this year are simply to stay in and bake some delicious treats.
Anthropologie
Maeve Bow Lace Turtleneck Top
This top was made for layering. Whether you wear just a bralette or a full-on tank under it, the sheer pattern boasts some adorable bows that feel extremely appropriate for the V-Day season!
Anthropologie
Bibi Lou Bonnie Slingback Buckle Detail Heels
We can't get enough of these eye-catching heels. The bold buckle, block heel, and slingback strap instantly qualify them as a total "it girl" shoe for Valentine's Day.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.