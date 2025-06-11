Wait, Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Actually Get Married?

Do you hear wedding bells? Because after Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement, and those Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson marriage rumors, it appears Hollywood does. And after all those Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement rumors, Travis just spilled on his ideal wedding timeline — that's right, it appears our favorite IRL rom-com couple could be thinking about tying the knot!

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a blast at Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz's wedding on June 6, and Cole's event planner Ellie Nottoli showed off some special Easter eggs she incorporated into TayVis' attendance.

The couple was assigned to Table 13 at the wedding reception (Taylor's famously lucky number!), but there was one other detail that immediately caught fans' attention: the letter was addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce."

“We all know Taylor and Travis were at a different wedding in Tennessee,” Ellie said on Instagram (via Page Six). “But each guest had an envelope that was adhered to a beautiful backdrop, and Emily wrote love notes to all of her guests.”

"As a 2023 bride - we made this joke with a handful of our very close friends who'd been dating for awhile lol (they all took it in good fun)," one Swiftie tweeted, while another said, "It has a lovely ring to it."

A third Swiftie joked, "Ummmmm Taylor kelce does fit it should be TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS SWIFT."

And one TikTok user points out that "in a married relationship it’d been written as Travis & Taylor Kelce big difference."

The couple hasn't announced an engagement, but they're definitely happy and that's all I need to know!