20 Bauhaus Prints To Add A Pop Of Color To Your Space
Bauhaus, German for "building house," has become synonymous with geometric and abstract art, architecture, and design, inspired by the early 20th-century movement that launched Staatliches Bauhaus, a utopian art school in Germany. Founded in 1919 by German architect Walter Gropius (and where Paul Klee, Vasily Kandinsky, and Josef Albers were teachers), the Bauhaus school influenced what we know as modern design today, and has inspired architects, designers and artists for more than 100 years. Often saturated in retro mid-century color or totally minimal black and white, Bauhaus prints can feel modern and retro all at once and can add a punch to most home decor styles. Are you feeling a little ho-hum by your home decor? Add a pop of color with these eye-catching prints inspired by or reproduced from Bauhaus exhibition posters and designs.
Bauhaus 1919-1923 Poster ($44)
Bauhaus has a timeless quality that suits modern homes even today. Give yours a retro modern vibe with this original art print.
Bauhaus Exhibition Poster ($2, was $6)
Barbie meets Bauhaus? We love this gradient of happy-inducing pink.
Bauhaus Art Print ($16+)
One Bauhaus print full of color is all you need to cover your wall art needs.
Bauhaus Exhibition Poster ($12+)
Do you see the hot air balloon or is it just us? Printed on museum-grade paper, this print would be fun in a kid's room too.
Bauhaus Exhibition Poster ($16+)
Love how fresh the colors are here while still pointing to Bauhaus minimalism.
Bauhaus Wall Art ($34/set of 3)
Create a gallery of three in your go-to color, whether that's blue, red, green, or orange.
Bauhaus Poster ($15+)
Swirls and sharp angles play together with a pop of orange.
Society6 BAUHAUS 03: Exhibition 1923 ($8, was $11)
This combo of colors is mesmerizing.
"Entropy" Mid-Century Modern Art Print ($55)
Inspired by Bauhaus forms, this print comes with its own word of the day.
Indie Bauhaus Bands Canvas Poster ($21+ each)
Take your pick of these Bauhaus band posters or create a gallery wall of Bauhaus prints.
BAUHAUS AUSSTELLUNG POSTER ($38)
Pairing colorful shades with neutrals is quintessential Bauhaus.
Bauhaus Arch Poster ($22)
These refreshing blue arches are so right now.
Etsy Colorful Geometric Bauhaus Poster Set ($19+)
A set of minimalist Bauhaus art prints frame a room perfectly.
Mid-Century Modern Bauhaus Wall Art ($16)Those psychedelic waves were designed in 1923 but echo the groovy 60s.
Bauhaus Exhibition Poster ($22+)
Bauhaus prints elevate a room at a totally affordable price.
Bauhaus Mid Century Wall Art ($16)
Eyes emoji, anyone?
Bauhaus Art Poster ($44)
The Venn diagram of Bauhaus!
Etsy Bauhaus Printable Exhibition Posters ($12)
We love the fluidity of this pair for any neutral decor.
Elevated Shapes Mid-Century Modern Art Print ($77)
Printed on paper sourced from Japan, this museum-quality poster is the perfect accent piece for plain white walls and it's inspired by the graphic simplicity of Bauhaus.
BAUHAUS 1919 CANVAS ($80)
Bullseye! You have the perfect decor piece for any room in your home.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Etsy
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.