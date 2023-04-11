18 Affordable Ways To Frame Art
Creating a collection of art that you love can take time but once you do it, it can feel exciting to finally dress up your walls with meaningful, playful, and creative prints. Framing prints is a different story. Custom framing can be wildly expensive. But there are affordable ways to showcase your art prints without breaking your budget. Here are $20-and-under cheap picture frames plus DIY ideas to give your framing just as much creative flair as the art inside.
Parabo Press Skeleton Clips ($6/set of 2)
These silver metal clips designed to hold large photos are great for any display and have a bit of an architectural look. Just use a small nail to keep your walls minimally impacted.
IKEA SANNAHED Frame ($20/20x20 inches)
IKEA is a great spot to find quality frames that don't dig too far into your wallet. These are about 20 x 20 and are neutral enough to make a print stand out. Try with the ALFTA adhesive hook to hang without nails or screws.
Etsy Picture Hanger Frame ($9+)
These wood poster rails are magnetic, making it easy to swap out your print anytime. Available for up to 48 inches wide.
Golden State Art Frame Set ($46/7-pack)
Buy in bulk and get an instant gallery wall. These gold aluminum frames come with ivory mats and real glass, with four 5x7-inch, two 8x10-inch, and one 11x14-inch frames. Such a deal!
We love this DIY floating frame idea. Skip the mat and use clear removable mounting squares instead. Visit Love and Specs for the full tutorial.
Threshold Poster Frame Light Wood ($15/11x14 inches)
This light-wood frame is perfect for your nature-inspired decor. Hang it on the wall or lean it against a wall tabletop to create more visual interest.
Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash
Coideal Black Small Bull Clips ($9/30 Pack)
Inspired by this creative display, we found affordable bull clips in black for a fun way to show off your prints.
Artifact Uprising Wood Block + Prints ($19)
Feature 12 of your favorite photos (AU will print them on beautiful textured paper) in a wood block crafted from reclaimed pine for a simple rotating art display.
This playful display of candy, which uses IKEA's Ribba Frame ($6), is the sweetest. Visit Damask Love for the full tutorial.
Studio Décor Blue Linear Frame with Mat ($9/8x10 inches)
Michaels often has great sales on frames and affordable ones at full price. This collection comes in a slew of colors, from pastels to brights.
Poster Store Oak Frame ($16/8x10)
Made from FSC© Certified White Oak Wood, this collection of oak frames with acrylic glass is perfect for a natural gallery wall. Try this affordable 8-pack from Michaels, too.
BIZYAC Hanging Photo Display ($13)
Print a set of your Instagram photos (Artifact Uprising will print them for less than $1 each) for this easily-updated photo display.
Etsy Assorted Gallery Picture Frame Set Set ($44+/3-pack)
Vintage stores are great for shopping frames (and even art) while keeping them out of landfills. This colorful collection comes in simple, mixed, or ornate styles depending on your home decor preference.
Take cues from this creative display that uses skirt/pant hangers. Try The Container Store Natural Wooden Skirt Hanger ($5) for this fun and affordable trick.
HAUS AND HUES Gallery Frames ($55/3-pack)This set of 12x16 frames are a great and budget-friendly way to fill your walls with colorful art. Prefer black? Try this set of five 11x14 frames for just $22.
Get creative with washi tape ($12/30-pack) and magazine/postcard art for a fun inspiration wall.
Paint gently used frames from your local thrift store for a color-blocked look.
You can also upholster gently used frames with a mix of fabrics for a fun weekend DIY project.
