Get Ready For Sandal Season With These At Home Pedicure Ideas
We'll admit it: Now that the weather's getting warmer, walking around our neighborhood has left us in serious need of an at home pedicure. It's actually a lot easier than you might think to get a salon-quality pedicure in the comfort of your own home. We rounded up some must-haves and some of what we like to call "just for fun" products to make your next DIY beauty day more fun. Keep scrolling for our recommendations!
Our Favorite DIY Pedicure Picks
DIY Coffee-Coconut Oil Sugar Scrub
All you need for this scrub is coffee, sugar, and coconut oil, so there's a good chance you already have everything you need in your kitchen. Rubbing your hands together will emulsify the coconut oil to the perfect consistency.
Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File and Callus Remover ($41)
You only need to use this product once for noticeably smooth skin. It targets the dead skin on the soles of your feet, making it perfect for sandal season.
THE K.I.T. KIT ($27)
In addition to cuticle serum, a nail file, and a top coat, this kit's bag is a super cute way to keep all your nail necessities on you. It makes for the perfect pedicure on-the-go!
Toe Separators Set ($6)
When it's finally time to apply your polish, the last thing you want is for your toes to rub together and get color all over your skin. Enter: toe separators.
Original Exfoliant Foot Peel ($20, was $25)
Get seriously smooth feet with this lavender foot peel. The gel targets whatever dead skin cells are on the soles of your feet, and starts to peel off anywhere from 3 days to a week after you use it.
O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Cream ($7)
After scrubbing away all that dead skin, you need to add some moisture back into your skin. Certain skincare helps restore your skin's protective barrier, and this hydrating + hypoallergenic foot cream does that same thing on your feet.
Pedi-Scrub In A Sponge Foot Buffer ($6)
This is a 4-in-1 foot cleanser, exfoliator, moisturizer, and massager that buffs while it also moisturizes. It lasts for 20 or more washes, and shea butter and tea tree oil will help with any dryness or inflammation you may have. Yes please!
Beurer 24-piece Professional Nail Drill Kit ($41, was $85)
With options for cleaning up your cuticles, polishing your nails, and removing ingrown nails, this kit comes with 10 different stainless steel attachments. Don't worry if you tend to lose things; it comes with a handy storage case.
Papaya Paradise Shea Sugar Scrub ($11)
Take a walk on the tropical side with a shea sugar scrub that will leave your skin super soft. Not only does it leave your skin feeling good but the fruity smell is unbelievable.
Sundays Buff Pedicure Kit ($55)
This kit has everything you need for a DIY pedicure for yourself, or makes for the perfect Mother's Day gift.
Insta Dri Nail Color ($6)
We love Sally Hansen's Insta Dri because it always offers a serious color punch, but dries in 60 seconds. We can't stop thinking about this glittery pink!
Pedi Delight Instant Pedicure Sampler ($22)
Honey has tons of benefits, like antibacterial properties and antioxidants. These honey-infused products will leave your feet feeling soft and smelling good for days to come.
Spa Haven Foot Bath ($80, was $120)
The massagers, heat control, and bubble therapy will turn your home into a spa any day of the week. Just sit back, relax, and dig into one of our favorite summer reads!
DIY Pedicure Tips And Tricks
Image via Samia Liamani/Unsplash
Dry It Out
In our podcast episode with Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle, she explains that it's important to paint your nails when they're dry. "Think about [your nails] like a wet sponge. Even if you rang out that sponge, it's still damp. And so you'd be putting paint onto a damp sponge, which you would never do." Dry nails will help your final pedicure look its best!
Take It Easy
If you have sore feet, add some epsom salts to your foot bath. They help fight stress and stiffness in your body, and also make for an excellent addition to your bubble bath.
Keep It Thin
When applying your polish, try and keep your layers as thin as possible. That way you'll the color without the clumping or peeling. We usually aim for three layers total.
Featured image via Samia Liamani/Unsplash.
