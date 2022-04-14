30 Unique Mother's Day Gifts For All The Moms In Your Life
Moms, sisters, aunts, mother figures, and mentors deserve to be recognized this year and every year for all they do. They lift us up, listen to our stories and worries, honor our achievements, and love us unconditionally. Finding the perfect gift to show our gratitude isn't always easy. Not to worry, we've rounded up some gems that any mom will actually love, from self-care giftsto foodie gifts to experience gifts like cooking classes and travel. Scroll for ideas to some of thebest gifts for moms this year.
For The Mom Who's Always Behind The Camera
Artifact Uprising Wood Block & Prints ($22+)
Handcrafted from reclaimed pine local to Colorado, this unique wood "frame" and 12 of her favorite photos is a win for moms, new and seasoned.
For The Mom Who Loves To Knit
We Are Knitters Pangolin Sweater Knitting Kit ($80)
Talk about slow fashion! For the knit wit in your life, this modern sweater kit includes 100% FSC-certified beechwood needles and recycled yarn, and comes with a cool sweater pattern she'll actually want to wear!
For The Mom Into Old-School Letter Writing
Papier Spring Rustic Notecard Set ($28/10 cards)
For the mom who loves to write thoughtful notes, these personalized notecards are made to order on FSC-certified paper and come in a slew pretty prints.
For The Mom Who Loves To Chill
Molly J. The Big Box ($99-$120/24-pack)
Help mom de-stress and get better rest with Molly J’s CBD-infused handcrafted gumdrops. Their Big Box includes 24 gumdrops, four gumdrops each in six of our favorite flavors: Berry, Lemon Lavender, Plum Cardamom, Sparkling Pomegranate, Elderflower Grapefruit, and Blackberry Rose for sleep.
Self-Care Gifts
Malaya Organics Get Glowing Discovery Kit ($58)
Every mom deserves self care, like a lot of it. This clean beauty skincare kit, with a cleanser, polish, oil, mask, serum, and mist is designed to get her skin glowing.
Ostrichpillow Heatbag ($60)
This hot and cold therapy pillow is a great way to relieve stress, muscle discomfort, and joint pain, and it's an eco-friendly version of your mom's old school hot water bottle. No water needed, just pop in the microwave for heat and in the freezer for cold.
Strange Bird Complete Mini Ritual ($110)
This traditional Chinese medicine-inspired set includes four travel-friendly products, including a multi-tasking facial scrub/mask, serum, moisturizer, and a lightweight face oil that leaves skin looking dewy. Great for all skin types!
LOLI Beauty Be Happy. Get Hydrated. Day + Night Essentials for Dewy Skin ($42)
This travel size trio of MADE SAFE-certified organic superfood beauty oils are all mom needs for glowy skin, glossy lips, and smooth, shiny hair. We love Loli Beauty products, which uses concentrated products to reduce water usage and sustainable packaging. We especially love their Loli Beauty Date Nut Brûlée ($48).
Pink Moon Head to Toe Gua Sha Set ($120)
Introduce mom to gua sha with this set that includes a heart-shaped rose quartz gua sha tool, Over the Moon Facial Oil (great for facial gua sha and as a light moisturizer) and Midnight Melody Body & Hair Oil (a multi-tasking oil for body gua sha and more).
Mom Off Duty Set ($65)
Give mom a day off to let loose from her mom duties with an "I've Had It Up to Here" glass to sip her favorite wine, "Done Parenting Today" shower steam tablets to help unwind, and a M*mmy Cusses book to have a laugh.
Here For The Burn Cool Mom ($36)
Amy Poehler fans rejoice! You can customize this Mean Girls-quoted soy candle with choice of scent ranging from Mango Guava to Spices & Evergreen, which kinda smells like a refreshing forest bath.
For The Foodie Mom
Hedley & Bennett Dessert Person & Apron ($115)
Pair this sweet Rose Essential apron bundled with Claire Saffitz’s renowned baking cookbook, Dessert Person, for moms who love to bake (or who have a sweet tooth). You can also get an apron bundled with Samin Nosrat's James Beard Award-winning New York Times Bestseller Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.
Food52 Five Two Essential Kitchen Knives ($49+)
Available in a classic chef’s knife, a serrated blade for breads, and a paring knife for small jobs, these lovely knives all crafted from super-sharp Japanese steel. But what we love most? Those colors! Swoon...
Estelle Hand-Blown Colored Wine Glasses ($170/Set of 6)
Hand-blown by artisans at a company with 100-plus-year-old history, these wine glasses come in stunning hues - pair with her favorite bottle!
Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt ($200 on sale)
Staub Blueberry is an exclusive new color at Sur La Table and we're digging it. This cast-iron pot is perfect for searing steaks, blanching veggies, boiling pasta or potatoes, simmering soups and so much more.
Graf Lantz Merino Wool Felt Coasters ($24/4-pack)
We adore these felt coasters that come in a host of fun colors. They're super durable, stain-resistant, and scratch-free. Mix and match for a delightful gift she can really use.
Mosser Glass Cake Stand $82
For the mom who really loves to entertain, a cake stand is a must. And this colorful vintage-inspired option is the perfect gift, made in Ohio at Mosser Glass, a family-owned company that uses decades-old glass molds and splashy colors to breathe new life into classic designs.
Our Place Always Pan ($145)
Swap your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan, and non-stick pan for this all-in-one pan and you'll never go back! Moms will love that it comes with a nesting spatula and a custom stainless steel steamer basket. It's our go-to pan and we love it.
eCreamery Mother’s Day Collection ($60 on sale)
Give mom what she really wants - ICE CREAM! These mom-themed pints are cute on the outside, delicious on the inside. Choose from (or all) flavors, like Mint Cookie Crunch, Chocolate Cake, Butter Brickle, and Strawberry. (Check out their springtime flavors too!).
Experience Gifts
Shoott Gift Card ($15+)
Moms are rarely in front of the camera, so treat her to a photo session with a local Shoott photographer. All 30-minute photoshoots are free to book at locations across the U.S. and edited photos are available at $30 and under.
LUNA Mother Collective Gift Subscription ($20/month)
Give her an access pass to her first online mom tribe with an online subscription to LUNA Mother Collection, which offers fitness classes, pelvic floor and core physical therapy, parenting resources, nutrition, and educational content and more.
Airbnb Gift Card ($25+)
Give the gift of travel. Any mom will enjoy a getaway and you can help with a gift card for her next Airbnb stay or staycation.
Brit + Co Classes ($8+/Month)
From art and design to baking and cooking, mom can brush up on her culinary skills or learn something new. There's really something for everyone.
Fashion Gifts
Senna Case Rayne Pullover and Rayne Jogger ($68, $73)
Moms of littles can match their minis in these cute jogger sets available in vivid color. The gender-neutral brand is all handmade in California.
Senna Case Coulter Oversize Sweatshirt ($66)
Get mom and her mini a colorful sweatshirt instead - available in Kids sizes too.
Hatch Nesting Robe ($168)
This softer-than-soft robe feels amazing to wear and makes the perfect gift for all the moms.
Hanna Anderson Family Pajamas In Organic Cotton ($25+)
Family PJs aren't just for holidays. This springtime set is super cute and great year-round.
Lunya Washable Silk Weighted Sleep Mask $88
This weighted sleep mask with built-in, sustainable glass beads is one of our favorite gifts (to ourselves and our gal pals). You can pop it in the freezer and use as a depuffing mask and the soft, hand-washable silk is soothing while you sleep.
Minted Carry-All Slouch Tote ($68)
Gift her a personalized tote she'll take everywhere, the beach, the park, on a plane... Minted totes are designed by independent artists and can be personalized with a free foil-pressed leather tag.
Dooeys House Loafers ($140)
These are not your typical house slippers. Give your/her WFH look an upgrade with these comfy blush cinnamon-colored loafers made for just around the house.
