How To Get Rid Of Body Acne Just In Time For Summer
We need to dispel a rumor...🗣️ Teenagers are NOT the only ones who can get acne. Tragically, body acne is a curse that one too many of us will deal with during our lives, whether you’re freshly in your 20s or your mid-40s. With summer around the corner, you deserve to feel your best – and body acne probably doesn’t make you feel all that great.
But fear not! We compiled a list of tips, tricks, and products to get rid of your body acne fast, so you can feel 100% this summer.
What are different types of acne?
There are four main types of acne, and they can appear anywhere on your body.
- Fungal acne: Fungal acne occurs when yeast builds up in your hair follicles. These can be itchy and inflamed.
- Cystic acne: Cystic acne causes deep, pus-filled pimples and nodules. These can cause scars.
- Hormonal acne: Hormonal acne affects adults who have an overproduction of sebum that clogs their pores.
- Nodular acne: Nodular acne is a severe form of acne that causes pimples on the surface of your skin, and tender, nodular lumps under your skin.
What causes body acne?
Body acne develops the same way as face acne, but there are some factors that lead to the development of acne on your chest and back.
“Genetics, hormones, and diet are likely some of the bigger triggers for acne,” said Dr. Trevor Thompson, a dermatologist with Banner Health Center in Peoria, AZ. “Other contributors to truncal acne can include use of androgens, such as testosterone or dihydrotestosterone (DHT), among male or transgender patients or androgenic anabolic steroids in bodybuilders.”
How can I get rid of body acne?
There are plenty of ways to get rid of mild body acne, but let’s start by breaking down the top tips from IRL dermatologists.
If you’re dealing with severe body acne – especially anything with deep, painful cysts, it’s best to partner with a dermatologist so you can develop a unique plan for ongoing care.
- Use an acne cleanser. While any gentle soap or body wash can help remove dirt and excess oils, there are specific products geared toward fighting body breakouts. Dr. Thompson suggests starting with products that include benzoyl peroxide.
- Try a topical retinoid. Retinols are great for treating acne (and reducing wrinkles, too). Products like Differin (adapalene 0.1%) gel and Retin-A play a crucial role in the treatment of acne by regulating skin cell turnover and reducing inflammation deep in the skin to clear and prevent future pimples.
- Lather on that SPF. You can find SPF in just about any makeup and skincare product these days, but you should still slather on some good ‘ol fashioned sunscreen after your morning skincare routine. For sunscreens, try to use a non-comedogenic (won't clog pores), oil-free, mineral sunscreen.
- Develop good workout habits. Don’t worry, you can still keep your weekly pilates classes, just don’t hang out too long in your sweaty clothes. Make sure you shower and change clothes ASAP after working out – or doing anything that gets you sweaty.
- Resist the urge to pop, pick or scrub acne. We know this one can be hard…but think about the beautiful clear skin you’ll have soon enough! Avoid picking your body acne at all costs, that includes putting down your favorite body scrub for a bit, too.
- Modify your diet. When it comes to acne, your diet could also be to blame. Findings from some studies found that following a low-glycemic diet may help reduce acne. Instead of reaching for a burger, fries and a Diet Coke, focus on eating a diet rich in fresh produce and whole foods. Steer clear of dairy products and sugary high carbohydrate foods that raise your blood sugar quickly.
- Other prescription treatments. For more challenging cases, your doctor may prescribe topical and oral antibiotics. These medications work by killing excess skin bacteria and reducing redness and inflammation.
What about over-the-counter body acne products?
There are some stellar products on the market to help clear up your pesty pimples. Here are five of our favorites.
Image via Target
Versed Back-Up Plan Acne Control Body Mist ($15)
Image via Target
Natrium The Perfector Salicylic Acid Skin Smoothing Body Wash ($14)
Image via Amazon
Paula's Choice CLEAR Acne Body Spray ($28)
Image via Soft Services
Soft Services Clearing Clay ($28)
Image via frank body
frank body A CLEARING BODY WASH ($13)
Header Image Courtesy of Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels
