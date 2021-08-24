Hydrating Beauty Picks That Will Make Your Flight Feel Like A Spa Day
Let's face it: Flying offers no hydration, and it can take a serious toll on your skin. Most of us have had the unfortunate experience of flying at high altitudes, only to land with dry skin and eyes. Before you jet off on your last minute summer trips or fall wedding adventures, stock up on these hydrating beauty products that will keep your skin moisturized during your flight, ensuring you maintain your dewy complexion long after you've arrived at your destination.
Bubble Skincare Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer ($15)
This ultra-hydrating formula will leave your skin feeling calm and soft, plus it provides protection against blue-light induced damage.
Solo Vegan Lips Sealed With Moisture Lip Mask ($3)
Your lips need hydration as much as the rest of your face! Use this vegan hydrogel patch to deliver intense moisture with oat extract, olive squalane, and collagen.
Three Ships Almond Oil Serum ($28)
The almond oil in this serum maintains your skin's lipid layer to fight dryness. Pumpkin oil and Vitamin E also work to soothe eczema and rosacea.
FaceTory Woah that H2O Hydrating 2-Step Mask ($10)
Get a dewy complexion with a mix of jasmine and lotus flower extracts. This double-duty mask adheres perfectly to the shape of your face, delivering the ultimate in hydrating ingredients.
noyah Organic & Natural Lip Balm ($4)
This balm melts into your lips for a serious dose of moisture. It only contains five ingredients and comes in an 88% post-consumer recycled tube. We can get on board with that!
Lique Active Face Primer Stick ($14)
With botanical oils, cucumber extract, and green tea, this is the perfect primer for when you're applying makeup in the airport bathroom. Bonus: It comes in a no-touch applicator so you don't have to worry about germs.
bliss Drench & Quench Hydrating Cream ($20)
This hypoallergenic cream transforms into water as soon as it touches your skin. Ten thousand marine micro-droplets moisturize without leaving you feeling greasy.
Facial Lounge Sea Whip Gelle Masque ($14+)
Not only does this product help repair skin damage, it's also age-defying and great for sensitive skin.
VERSED Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream ($18)
Use this cream while traveling anytime of year. Algae extract, vitamin E, and squalane keep you nourished, and make great ingredients for a wintertime moisturizer.
OMORFIIA SKIN Rejuvenating Brightening Facial Serum ($58)
Multitask your skincare routine with this highly concentrated serum to diminish dark spots and even out texture.
GOOPGENES All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil ($98)
This nine-in-one oil fights fine lines, dullness, and dryness to give your skin a restorative, daily treat.
Saje Stress Release Nasal Inhaler ($8, was $10)
If flying makes you a bit nervous, then this nasal inhaler is for you. Not only is it full of lavender, chamomile, and orange to help your nerves, the essential oils can help with your dry nose.
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer ($18)
Your skin will love the creamy nature of this moisturizer. It's quick-absorbing and is great for all skin types and ages.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue ($65)
Restore your skin's softness with a supercharged formula that locks in hydration and strengthens your skin's barrier. It's exactly the kind of wake-up you need on a long flight!
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask ($80)
Get healthier-looking skin in just 15 minutes. Even though the mask is dry (yes, you read that right), the fabric is infused with vitamins, floral extracts, and oils your face will love.
What's your go-to hydration hack for traveling? Make sure to subscribe to our email newsletter to get the latest from B+C!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Featured image via Tyler Nix/Unsplash
- 8 Ways to Stay Hydrated Through a Summer Pregnancy - Brit + Co ›
- Say Hello to Hydration With These Winter Beauty Essentials - Brit + Co ›
- 4 Ways You May Be Dehydrated - Brit + Co ›
- 20 Ways to Drink More Water Without Even Knowing It - Brit + Co ›
- 10 Hydrating Foods That Are Almost As Good As Drinking a Glass of ... ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!