15 Amazing Bed, Bath, And Beyond Kitchen Finds To Help You Craft Your Perfect Kitchen
Whether you're an at-home chef who spends all day in the kitchen or are more of a Trader Joe's frozen food girly, you deserve a space that serves your needs. Knowing where to find the things that will make your kitchen complete can be difficult, with so many products popping up at such high prices. In the past few months, I've scoured stores to try to create my own dream kitchen, and I think I've found the best place to shop.
Bed, Bath, and Beyond has every kitchen essential, but doesn't have the crazy up-charges that other stores do. This means you can shop to your heart's content without devastating your wallet. The only downside is their massive inventory can be hard to sort through. To help you out with this, here are some of the best Bed, Bath, and Beyond kitchen finds right now.
Storage & Organization
14 Airtight Food Storage Containers
This set of 14 airtight food storage containers allows you to create the Khloe Kardashian-esque pantry of your dreams. They come in all different shapes and sizes and are clear, so you can see exactly what's in them. My favorite part is that they come with reusable labels and an erasable marker, allowing you to customize them again and again based on your current snack preferences!
Translucent Storage Bins
I love that these containers are versatile enough to use in any space. They're perfect for the pantry, under the sink, in the fridge, in cabinets or drawers — the possibilities are endless. They can stack up, saving you space, and their translucent design lets you see everything inside with ease. They're available in a set of 2 or 4!
5-Tier Kitchen Bakers Rack
If you find yourself constantly running out of space in your kitchen and looking for easy ways to increase your storage, this bakers rack might be the answer to your prayers. It's available in three different colors (white, brown, and black) and has 5 tiers. You can use it to organize spices, to display cook books, for wine, etc.
4-Tier Corner Wine Rack
Seriously, how cool is this piece? I love that it tucks right into a corner, saving you precious kitchen space. It can hold up to 18 bottles of wine and has 6 glass holders! It's available in two different colors, retro brown and grey and adds to the aesthetic of your kitchen rather than detracting from it like other storage pieces.
Undersink Organizer
For some reason, under the sink can feel like a black hole where things go in and never come out. Nothing ever seems to stay organized down there, but this piece definitely fixes that problem. It maximizes storage space and elevates your most-used items, so you don't have to dig around to find what you need.
Appliances
Ninja Air Fryer
You just can't go wrong with an Air Fryer. They make your favorite meals healthier and easier to whip up, what could be better than that? This Ninja one is great because it is 4 quarts big and has an all-digital display. And if you're looking for another nice Ninja to add to your appliances, we love the Creami!
Portable Ice Maker
If you're anything like me, nothing hits better than an emotional support water bottle filled to the brim with ice water. This portable ice maker makes fresh, bullet-shaped ice cubes in just 8 minutes. It comes with a plastic scoop and is available in black, green, and silver.
Casabrews 20 Bar 3-in-1 Auto-frothing Espresso Machine
My morning coffee gets me out of bed in the morning, so I'm always on the hunt for appliances that elevate my espresso game. This 3-in-1 auto-frothing espresso machine does just that. It is compact and user-friendly but delivers coffee-shop-level beverages every time.
1.7 Liter Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle
If tea is more your thing, this stainless steel electric tea kettle won't disappoint. It's available in so many colors (including pink!) and has a 1.7-liter capacity. The filter is easily removable and the LED indicator light makes it easy to know when your water has been boiled.
Self Cleaning Juicer
Nothing beats a glass of fresh juice made right at home. This juicer is so easy to use and clean and is the perfect way to turn your favorite fruits and veggies into a delicious and healthy glass of juice.
Cookware & Bakeware
12-Piece Silicone Kitchen Utensils Set
Are these just not the most aesthetically pleasing kitchen utensils you've ever seen? I love that this is a complete utensil set that includes everything you need for whisking, stirring, mixing, basting, frying, and grilling (& that it's all in an adorable pastel color!).
KitchenAid White 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer
If you like to bake, you already know that the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is one of the best. It is versatile and powerful, with 10 different mixing speeds. It is able to yield 6 dozen cookies, 3 loaves of bread, or 6 pounds of mashed potatoes (ya know, just in case you're looking to feed a small army).
15 Piece Bakeware Set + 24 Piece Utensil Set
This 15-piece bakeware set + 24-piece utensil set has everything you need to get started if you're just picking up baking. Every pan you can imagine, numerous cookie sheets, spatulas, turners, spoons, and more — this set has it all. The best part is each piece is non-stick, dishwasher safe, and heat resistant.
KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment
Fresh-made pasta is one of my favorite things in this world. And, this pasta roller attachment allows me to have that whenever my heart desires. It attaches right to your KitchenAid and allows you to make eight different kinds of noodles. You'll never go back to eating store-bought noodles again!
Nonstick Granite-Coated Cookware Set
Great food starts with great cookware. This set sets you up for success, with its triple food-grade granite layer exteriors and marble-coated interiors that are non-stick and easy to clean. These pieces are oven-safe and resistant to warping. Both a 12-piece set and a 15-piece set are available, allowing you to only buy what you need!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Vlada Karpovich/Pexels