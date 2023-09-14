These Top Trader Joe’s Fall Items Are *Spooky* Good
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The pumpkins are indeed outside of Trader Joe’s, which means fall items are finally in full swing! I took a jaunt down the aisles of my closest store with the fall spirit in mind to determine a list of the most finger-licking, crave-worthy treats around – just in time for the season. Here are the tastiest ones to pick from the patch.
Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas – 10/10
Tell me why I lost my mind when I saw these snacks in-store! Being an Indian food stan, I knew I had to swipe these from the frozen aisle. Plus, they were marketed as spicy – an element I cannot resist, like, ever.
Each small (they weren’t joking when they said ‘mini’) pocket of dough envelopes a medley of pumpkin, potato, and paneer, and it proved to be downright delish. My only wish is for them to be made bigger so I could enjoy a better yumminess per bite ratio.
Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque – 10/10
Having never tried a pre-packaged Trader Joe’s soup before (sue me), I wasn’t sure if I was in for a treat or a trick, but as it turns out, I could honestly chug this bisque straight from the carton if I let myself.
I heated up a small amount in a mug (the only acceptable soup vessel, TBH) for lunchtime, and the aromas alone were intoxicating. It literally smelled exactly like a fall comfort meal. The bisque appeared very simple and straightforward, but to my surprise, it carried a pretty complex and balanced flavor – sweetness from the pumpkin, savory-ness from the squash and spices – that erased any need for salt or pepper. I always expect soups or bisques to lean savory, so this pick did *not* let me down.
Halloween Joe-Joe's Cookies – 9/10
In my mind, these little spooky sandwich cookies are the Oreo’s evil twin – but only in the cutest way possible. Covered in Jack-o’-lantern illustrations, each cookie has a generous amount of orange-tinted icing lying between two crispy chocolate wafers, which is a combo that’s hard to mess up, IMO.
The wafers were a little softer than I’d expected when I took a bite, but the overall texture didn’t bother me. When I factored in the sweet icing layer, everything fell into place.
Pumpkin Spice Granola Bark – 8/10
This granola bark made for the ultimate snack – so much so, that I could’ve devoured the entire bag. Via the packaging, the small bars are crafted from a mix of gluten-free oats, pumpkin puree, almonds, coconut oil, warm spices, and maple syrup, a conglomeration which then gets a final layer of dark chocolate and salted pumpkin seeds. Sounds like a perfect balance of everything you’d want in a snack, right?
Right. The Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Granola Bark provides a satisfying treat, not only texture-wise, but nutrition-wise, too. I was confused where the pumpkin flavors were, though! The pumpkin impression seemed to be missing from these bites, but there were more interesting things going on, like the *perfect* level of saltiness and the oh-so rich chocolate, that I wasn’t sad about it.
Apple Cider Donuts – 7/10
The fan-favorite Apple Cider Donuts from TJ’s made *quite* the return this fall, as my local store had a whole wall full of ‘em. Since I didn’t get the chance to sink my teeth into one last year, this season proved the perfect time for me to snatch a box off the shelf for some at-home enjoyment.
If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I love a cake donut. I’ll gladly stick to savoring the dense, chewy treat rather than rush my way through its flaky-light, traditional counterpart. According to the Trader Joe’s Fearless Flyer I picked up, the Apple Cider Donuts’ cake-style dough gets lightly fried then coated in “generous amounts” of cinnamon and sugar – which was evident when I went to pick one up for snack time. No complaints with that, though – I’m the sweet treat queen.
Though so tasty, one thing that irked me about this supposedly-beloved fall item was that I never once detected the apple cider. For a donut that’s allegedly “bursting with fresh-from-the-orchard apple flavor,” I was only left craving more.
Trader Joe's Spiced Cider – 7/10
Trader Joe’s Spiced Cider is a returning favorite to this year’s fall items, and it brings exactly what the season beckons for on the beverage front. Based on my tasting, it’s a bright blend of apple cider and warming spices that almost reminded me of apple juice! I tried it both cold and hot, and I have to admit, it’s *so* much better when warmed. I’m not particularly blown away by the cider, though, hence my ranking.
Check back here for even more of the best Trader Joe's fall items and to see where they rank! For more foodie fun, sign up for our newsletter.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.