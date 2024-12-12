10 Best Drugstore Bronzers To Fake A Summery Glow In December
Bronzer is a big deal in my makeup routine – especially in the thick of winter, where this pale, pale girl gets even paler. When I’m ready for a full face moment, bronzer is a non-negotiable step for faking a summery glow. I’ve truly tried everything from powders to creams, liquids, and even cream-to-powder bronzers.
As someone who almost exclusively snags makeup products from the aisles of Target and CVS, these are the absolute best drugstore bronzers you've gotta try. Some of them are on regular rotation from my makeup bag, while others are simply top-rated from shoppers just like me.
Searching for a good summery glow this season? Look no further than these 10 best drugstore bronzers.
Amazon
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
I've been dipping into this bronzer since high school (don't worry – I've repurchased, like, 4 tins since then), and it's never failed me. The color itself is a nice blend of both matte and shimmery finishes, which I feel makes for the most natural glow around. I also adore how smoothly it goes on, likely thanks to the addition of murumuru, cupuaçu, and tucuma butters to the formula.
Amazon
From my experience, the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer works best on fully makeup-ed skin. I typically wear it when I'm rockin' foundation, concealer, and powder, and find that it has more pop than if I use it on bare skin for minimal makeup days. A simple powder brush is the best tool for application!
Promising review: "I have bought many bronzers and this one is by far the best I've tried. I'm very pale and I use this to give a light sun-kissed look. The only thing I'm not a huge fan of is the applicator it comes with to apply. I use a blush brush instead. I use this almost daily and it has lasted me close to 6 months."
Amazon
Milani Baked Bronzer
Milani's Baked Bronzer is a very close second when it comes to the best drugstore blush. It definitely has more shimmer, which is perfect for an extra-glowy look. I like to apply it to my cheekbones, temples, and even add a bit on my nose for a tanned appearance.
Promising review: "This is the real deal! It is so beautiful and I love the subtle shimmer it has. So good I will definitely not be ordering my usual very expensive baked bronzer anymore. This is my new go-to!"
Amazon
Pixi On-The-Glow Bronzer Stick
I've come to really enjoy cream and stick makeup products over the past year. Of course, I fell for Pixi's viral stick blush, which led me straight to their stick bronzer. What I love about it most is how dang easy it is to apply. Just one or two swipes of the product does the trick, then I can lightly blend it out with my fingertips.
Amazon
The formula of Pixi's On-The-Glow Bronzer Stick is always super smooth and soft, so I can feel good about putting it on my skin regularly. As opposed to traditional powder bronzers, I feel like the creaminess of this product is super compatible with bare skin.
Promising review: "I recommend this, especially because it's really easy to manage the amount of color you want. It can sheer out so much, or build up easily. It won't break the bank, either. I use it as a lip tint, too. You really can't go wrong here."
Amazon
NYX Matte Buttermelt Bronzer
NYX's Buttermelt Bronzer is just as amazing as their Buttermelt Blush. The feel is extremely smooth, and as the name suggests, buttery. This makes it easily blendable, plus a little product goes a long way, so I feel like the $10 investment is well worth it.
Promising review: "I am in love with this bronzer! It has such a smooth, buttery texture that just glides on effortlessly and blends like a dream. It does have a slightly tropical, coconut-sunscreen scent but it's not going to haunt you all day the way some scented cosmetics can. The shade "BMB02 - All Buttad Up" works really well for my light olive complexion. 10/10 would recommend!"
Amazon
Sheglam Sun Sculpt Cream Bronzer
This $6 cream bronzer can double as a bronzer and a contour shade, thanks to the localized application tip. It allows you to place the product exactly where you want it, sculpting your face and adding a nice wash of color to warm up any look! It has amazing blending capabilities, so you can work it to be as bold as you please. It went viral on TikTok with 101 million views, and counting, so it pretty much has everyone's approval.
Promising review: "My skin is very light, most bronzers end up looking orange on me and don't match with my skin and undertones. THIS is the only liquid contour that had the actual tone I needed which has a grey tone rather than orange. It's buildable and blends flawlessly with my beauty blender! Will only be purchasing this now"
Amazon
e.l.f. Bronzer Palette
This bronzer palette is the way to go if you wish to customize your glow every time. You've got 4 fun shades to pick from, all of which host the perfect amount of shimmer for a natural finish. For a more sculpted, contoured look, simply opt for a contour brush instead of a powder brush (which'll give you more of a general sun-kissed vibe).
Promising review: "Elf is always affordable and delivers on their products, this palette is no different. Definitely useful and I think it’s a real systole to your makeup bag without breaking the bank."
Amazon
Wet n Wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick
This stick bronzer reigns supreme in the way of affordable drugstore bronzers. It's currently only $4 from Amazon! The product truly melts right onto your skin in one swipe and blends out just as easily.
Amazon
Plus, these sticks from Wet n Wild span across both blush and highlight shades, so you can get a full face look on the go.
Promising review: "What gets cheaper than Wet N Wild. I've tried many cream blushes at this point (I'm 38) and this is by far the easiest to blend and the most natural looking. I am NOT a make up aficionado, I only wear tinted lip products, blush and mascara, but this blush has been my favorite of all time. I swipe it right on my cheeks and blend with my fingers with a circular tapping motion. Flawless application, buildable and super natural looking on my light skin with cool undertone."
Amazon
e.l.f. Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand
You'll fall in love with how buildable this product is. The cushion tip makes applying it extremely quick and easy, allowing you to contour and bronze simultaneously.
Promising review: "I use this every day when I’m getting ready for work. This is my go to to contour my face. I absolutely love how easy it is to use how well blends into your skin and the glow you have after you use it"
Amazon
Essence Baby Got Bronze Cream Bronzer Stick
This is another one of my fave bronzers since I can swipe it on and blend it with my fingers. Since I tend to go bare-faced more often than not, it works really well for bringing my skin to life when I don't want to apply foundation. The formula is undeniably smooth and silky, which feels so nice on.
Promising review: "I've been using this cream bronzer for a few months now and its even better than the higher end ones I've tried. This one is creamy, very pigmented and it stays on if you put a powder bronzer over the top. Really amazing and the best part is, the formula is clean! highly recommend"
Amazon
Physicians Formula Butter Glow Contour Wand
This wand is like the creamy, liquidy version of the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer. It's definitely easier to apply on-the-go since all you need is the tube and your hands to blend it out. It also smells amazing!
Promising review: "Can't believe the price. It's definitely a dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury and i may also add that this one lasts longer so it's probably better in my opinion. very natural finish and easy to blend with fingers. It's thin so i powder after foundation and before using this wand. LOVE IT"
