ILIA’s New Highlighter + Bronzer Duo Is Made With “Skin-Loving” Ingredients – Here’s My Full Review
I’m a fiend for the glowy look and even more of one for cream makeup, which is why I was so excited to try out ILIA’s new cream highlighter and bronzer duo. The Lightshift Cream Highlighter and Sunshift Cream Bronzer both boast a cream-to-powder formula that offers “natural radiance” and “sunkissed warmth” when used in conjunction. Given that I live for the glow (at this point, it might as well be my middle name), I had to see what these new products were all about. Here’s my unfiltered review!
About The Products
Meredith Holser
Both the Lightshift Cream Highlighter and Sunshift Cream Bronzer are uniquely crafted with “skin-loving ingredients” like green tea, microalgae, and plant-based squalene. The green tea and microalgae are said to “nourish and shield skin from pollution” while the plant-based squalene “seals in moisture and boosts elasticity without clogging pores.” The makeup-as-skincare category has definitely grown in the past few years, and before I even put them on my face, I appreciated that these face products were formulated with skincare benefits in mind.
For the Lightshift Cream Highlighter, I snagged the shade Glint, which ILIA describes as a “soft champagne” color. There are only three shades to choose from for the highlighter – the other two include Arc, a “peachy gold,” and Daze, a “warm copper.” I determined that for the Sunshift Cream Bronzer, the shade Ray, a “warm golden bronze” would best suit my fair complexion. There are four bronzer shades total.
The packaging is the same for both the highlighter and bronzer. They’re fairly slim and lightweight in-hand, but both palettes took up a considerable amount of real estate in my makeup bag. I tend to opt for cream makeup over anything because it’s often really compact – I adore my Milk Makeup bronzer stickand Colourpop Shadow Stix for this exact reason. That being said, I think the ILIA products still travel well and I could easily pop ‘em in my purse.
The Texture
Meredith Holser
Based on my first swatches, both the highlighter and bronzer boast the same cream-to-powder formula. The texture was very smooth and velvety to the touch, and became more lightweight and subtly powdery once I blended it out on the back of my hand. Of course, hand swatches aren’t nearly the same as wearing a makeup product on your face, so off to my vanity I went.
The Application
Meredith Holser
I typically do my makeup with a mix of cream and powder products, so I had to be mindful about the order in which I applied the ILIA bronzer and highlighter. I’ve had days where my makeup will pill or end up fairly patchy after going in the wrong order. I ended up switching up a few steps in my routine (and going back and forth between them) to make sure the products melted in seamlessly, but it wasn’t a big hassle in my opinion.
After a single swipe of the Sunshift Cream Bronzer, I instantly realized I could have gone with a darker shade. After applying one layer with a brush, I feel like it really didn’t add much depth or a warm glow to my face. I ended up applying three layers of it: two before I set my makeup, and one after. While I surely appreciate the natural-ness of the results (it’s definitely the shiniest bronzer I’ve ever tried), I simply desire a bolder payoff. There are certainly other cream bronzers in my makeup bag that can deliver the same natural, bronze-y depth without having to be layered and layered, saving me more time overall.
Meredith Holser
Now, onto the highlighter. I liked how easy it was to use – I just tapped the highlighter in with my fingers around the high points of my face. It definitely gave my face a more mellow, natural glow. This was a very different highlighter experience for me, as I typically reach for powder highlighters that are formulated with fine glitters or mica powder (I love love love the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter). The ILIA product is still very shiny, but it doesn’t have as much of an in-your-face glow.
Meredith Holser
Overall, applying the bronzer was a bit more fussy than how the highlighter went on. After pairing the duo with my Undone Beauty cream blush (obsessed with her), I felt they all worked together really nicely in creating a glowy-from-within look. I could see both the Lightshift Cream Highlighter and Sunshift Cream Bronzer working well for both bolder, full-face makeup looks and more minimal ones.
The Verdict
ILIA Beauty
ILIA Sunshift Cream Bronzer
When it comes to makeup products, what really matters to me the most is their value. Both the Lightshift Cream Highlighter and Sunshift Cream Bronzer retail for $38, which totals up to $76 if you get the whole duo. Both the highlighter and bronzer have 0.27 ounces of product in them.
While I only used a little bit of each at a time (I think the cream formula helps conserve product slightly), I was primarily disappointed by the payoff of the bronzer. Similar bronzing products at more realistic price points exist, which is why I can’t give the Sunshift Cream Bronzer my full endorsement.
ILIA Beauty
ILIA Lightshift Cream Highlighter
On the other hand, the Lightshift Cream Highlighter was wildly impressive and I enjoyed the humble glow it left me with.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more beauty reviews!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.