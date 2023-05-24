32 Gluten-Free Breakfast Ideas For Waking Up On The *Right* Side Of The Bed
Breakfast is arguably the *best* meal of the day. There are so many different routes you could take for your A.M. sustenance – go sweet, savory, spicy, or rock with hearty, light, crunchy, or chewy dishes. Nowadays, gluten-free breakfast variations can do it all, too, and our roundup of the best breakfast (or brunch – it's your call!) recipes include the tip-top picks. From GF waffles to breakfast casseroles, scroll 32 of our favorites below.
Huevos Rancheros Scrambled Eggs
Eggs bring the protein, while fresh tomato salsa brings the flavor in this certified gluten-free breakfast recipe. Just opt for corn tortillas so you can build the ultimate breakfast taco to fuel you all day! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites
We're nothing if not suckers for a good 'ol copycat recipe. This Starbucks-inspired one packs a healthy punch using eggs and cottage cheese for more fulfilling bites. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Good Morning Gluten-Free Breakfast Cookies
Having cookies for breakfast automatically sets you up for a good day. These gluten-free ones are naturally sweetened with banana and maple syrup, plus they're packed with beneficial grains to support your body through the morning. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Iced Lemon Pound Cake
This lemony pound cake kickstarts your morning with zest. It'd be perfect with an iced coffee! (via Olive You Whole)
Chocolate Protein Pancakes
We are in on all things chocolate. The best part about these pancakes is yes, they have tons of chocolatey goodness, but they also *don't* skimp on the protein, so you stay full all the way to lunchtime with gluten-free delight. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Grapefruit Brûlée Breakfast Bowl
There's nothing like fresh fruit in the summertime, which is why this breakfast bowl recipe is astonishingly appetizing. You'll start with a satisfying yogurt and GF granola base, then top things off with a sweet brûléed grapefruit. (via Salt & Lavender)
Apple Bourbon Breakfast Bread (Vegan + Gluten-Free)
Breakfast breads and loaves come in handy for meal prep, since you can eat on an entire bake throughout the week. This vegan and gluten-free one infuses the deep spice of bourbon into sweet red apples for an unforgettable morning meal. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Vegan + Gluten-Free Protein Pancakes
Pair any fruit with these protein-forward flapjacks, and you've got yourself a healthy breakfast. Bob's Red Mill Pancake & Waffle Mix is the star of this tasty gluten-free recipe. (via The Edgy Veg)
Rice Flour Crepes
Gluten-free pals, you can now enjoy the heavenly softness of breakfast crepes with this recipe that utilizes rice flour instead of regular flour. Like any pancake or waffle, you can definitely doctor up this bite with the fruit and syrup of your choice! (via Give Recipe)
Orange Creamsicle Smoothie
In the case you're craving dessert for breakfast, opt to make this citrusy GF smoothie that tastes *exactly* like a Creamsicle. Enjoy it alone, or alongside some savory breakfast potatoes! (via Live Eat Learn)
Gluten-Free Breakfast Pizza with Oatmeal Crust
Basic granola can get boring, fast. Try out this variation that turns your GF grains into a pizza crust, set up for yogurt, fruit, and nut butter dressings. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Gluten-Free Overnight Oats with Peanut Butter
Gluten-free oats shine *once again* in this recipe that you can prep overnight. (via Olive You Whole)
Baked Blueberry Oatmeal
Fust use GF oats, and you're golden. This baked oatmeal dish is one-of-a-kind since you (and your fam) can make a big batch to munch on incrementally every day. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Mexican Breakfast Casserole
A blend of spicy sausage, egg, and cheese join forces in this breakfast casserole. Who wouldn't want to wake up to cheesy goodness, especially when there'll be leftovers?! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Simple Gluten-Free Breakfast Pizza
Take your breakfast pizza to the savory side. This one is decorated with potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and avo, but you can pick and choose your toppings depending on your mood. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Overnight Steel Cut Oats (High Protein)
Craft your jars using gluten-free oats, then toss in some Greek yogurt and hemp hearts for added protein! Your mornings will never be the same. (via The Girl On Bloor)
One-Pan Cheesy Scrambled Chickpeas
We were *today* years old when we found out you can scramble chickpeas. In this recipe, they combine with a zesty vegan cheese sauce to emulate actual eggs – with the same amount of protein. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Gluten-Free Dutch Baby
You only need 20 minutes of morning time to make this gluten-free breakfast. The Dutch Baby is essentially one massive pancake that gets baked inside a giant skillet. It's monumental size makes this pick a great option for sharing *and* coating in layers of sweet jelly. (via Olive You Whole)
Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash with Eggs
This dish packs in all the nutrition, leveraging sweet potato, kale, and egg. Dress it up with a generous sprinkling of cheese, and your breakfast is gluten-free and ready to be devoured. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Coconut Chocolate Breakfast Muffins
Muffins are excellent for the days you just need to grab and go. You might as well make your quick breakfast tasty, though – these chocolatey ones will do the trick! (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Breakfast Fruit Salad
Of course, fruit is *always* gluten-free, so take the ones you have in your kitchen and combine them to create a colorful salad to feast on alongside some toast or a breakfast sammie! (via Live Eat Learn)
Gluten-Free Breakfast Tacos
Get the whole rainbow into your breakfast meal using arugula, avocado, red pepper, and eggs! This flavorful gluten-free pick is a total A.M. mainstay, since the tacos are filling and oh-so yummy. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Simple Breakfast Casserole
Why not opt for a simple breakfast? The fact that you can prep this casserole the night before, and shortly bake it in the morning, is enough reason to get to makin' it. Leftovers will save you the hassle of figuring out what to eat the next day, too! (via Salt & Lavender)
Breakfast Potatoes
Breakfast potatoes don't have to *just* be breakfast potatoes. Dare to spice them up using peppers, seasoning, and green chiles (our fave!) for a never-boring bite. (via This Wife Cooks)
Creamy Tropical Avocado Smoothie
Avocado miraculously hides between sweet banana and pineapple, but adds some healthy fats and creamy textures to your morning. Smoothies are *perf* for when you're gotta jet, so consider prepping some frozen packs to store in the freezer ahead of time. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Loaded Breakfast Sweet Potato
Sweet potato turns savory when you pile on eggs, avo, cheese, salsa, and more! This veggie is full of fiber and antioxidants that are there to fuel you throughout the week. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Vegan + Gluten-Free Sausage Gravy
This thick, decadent sausage gravy is both vegan-friendly and gluten-free, meaning you can still enjoy your favorite Southern breakfast dish without having to say, "no thanks, I'll pass." (via This Wife Cooks)
2-Ingredient Banana Egg Pancakes
Breakfast doesn't get easier than when you make it with literally *2* ingredients. All you need to do for these pancakes is whip up some mashed bananas and eggs and your batter is ready to go. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Tropical Summer Coconut Oatmeal
Citrus, banana, and mango all *scream* tropical vacation, and that's exactly where this gluten-free breakfast bowl can take you. (via The Endless Meal)
30-Minute Vegan + Gluten-Free Oat Waffles
These oat-based waffles carry a nutty flavor that's the best partner for morning fruits like strawberries, blueberries, or pomegranate seeds. (via Two Spoons)
Gluten-Free Banana Nut Oat Muffins
Grab your favorite oat milk, and get ready to stir up some tasty morning treats. Bananas and oats together never fail, plus each ingredient fills you up without leaving you in a sugar crash. (via Olive You Whole)
5-Minute Savory Breakfast Plate (Gluten-Free + Paleo)
Skip gluten-free grains altogether and build your own breakfast plate using eggs, greens, avocado, and shredded beets that provide beneficial nutrition! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Header image via Rachel Mansfield