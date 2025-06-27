No one likes dealing with cracked or dry lips in the summer — or ever, really — and sometimes the internet and its many ads can be so overwhelming that you don't know which lip balms are actually worth it anymore. Well don't you worry, because I've got you covered! There are a lot of great lip balms out there, but I've dug through the endless sea of lip products and accumulated a list of the best lip balms for dry lips that actually work. These lip balms are your tried-and-true, fan favorites, and cult classics that will leave you with the smoothest and most plump lips.

Scroll on to discover 12 of the best lip balms for dry lips I'll always recommend!

Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask This is going to be the most hydrating product you use in your lip collection. It's an extremely thick lip mask that you use before you go to bed, and let me tell you, you'll wake up with your lips feeling so buttery and juicy, it's crazy! This stuff is pure magic. I definitely recommend this one for night time use, though you could also totally use it during the day. 🔥 Hot Tip: At night, I use hyaluronic acid on my lips for ultimate hydration, then I lock it in with this mask and wake up feeling like I got my lips done — so plump and so juicy!

Amazon Summer Fridays Lip Balm I wish I could show you my vanity right now, because sitting right on top is a particularly large bowl filled strictly with Summer Fridays lip balms. I have at least five in said bowl, with even more scattered in handbags in my closet. I love this lip balm so much, I have it in probably every flavor. Even my husband is hooked on them! These lip balms are super moisturizing without being too thick — a major feat for lip care, if you ask me. My favorite flavor? Their newest addition: coffee!



Amazon Vaseline Lip Therapy Rose You can't out-do the do-er! This lip balm for dry lips has to be one of the most famous options in the lip balm world. I've heard so many people rave about the Rosy Vaseline Lip Therapy, so I tried it out for myself because I couldn't resist a cult-favorite. It did not disappoint. It was a nice flavor, had sheer color, and had the perfect thickness for a day-to-day lip balm. This pick gets a 10 out of 10 for me, especially at this low of a price point.

Amazon Nécessaire The Lip Balm Brit + Co Affiliate Writer, Meredith, adores this slightly-minty lip balm from Nécessaire. It gives her dry lips nearly instant relief, thanks to its thick formula that always stays put. Aside from its nourishing qualities, it also applies with a gorgeous shine that mimics her favorite lip glosses, even though this one's definitely more healing. She also says that the tube feels extra fancy, thanks to the cooling metal tip that provides an even and smooth application every single time.

Amazon L'Occitane Ultra Rich Lip Balm I absolutely adore L'Occitane. I use multiple products from them on a daily basis! This ultra-rich lip balm is exactly what its namesake proclaims: ultra-rich and ultra-hydrating. It's definitely a thicker formula than most lip balms for dry lips, which is what I like on days where my lips are feeling particularly dry.

Amazon First Aid Beauty Lip Therapy I've used this lip balm since I was 15 because I struggle with really sensitive skin. I have to stay away from a lot of products due to this issue, but First Aid Beauty has been a go-to brand for me – it's sensitive skin-girly approved! It has all natural, soothing ingredients that are great if you have similar skin struggles. This lip balm is simple, moisturizing, and not too heavy. Just what I need!

Amazon Tower 28 Tinted Lip Balm This tinted lip balm is made with incredibly moisturizing and hydrating ingredients like vitamin E, marula Oil, and shea butter. These all work together in conjunction for healing dry lips or cracked skin. An added bonus? It comes in adorable tinted colors that are light, but still give you a nice, tinted shine to your lips. Try this juicy lip balm if you're looking for more color!

Amazon Aquaphor Lip Repair There's a reason this has stunning reviews — it's just that good! If you're looking for a lip balm on a budget, but still want one that does the job, then look no further than Aquaphor! I know people that have been using strictly this lip balm for decades and refuse to go back. So, definitely try this cult classic for ultimate hydration on a budget!

Amazon Lanolips 101 Ointment This is a cruelty-free lip ointment that is made from lanolin to help keep your lips moisturized and prevent them from drying out during any season. It's a special oil made from cruelty-free sheep's wool. So interesting, right?! But it's a fan-favorite at the moment for its incredibly rich and hydrating properties.

Amazon Supergoop! SPF Balm Even your lips need SPF, too! That's why I love this Supergoop! lip balm with SPF 30 — it hydrates, but also shields your lips from the sun, which is so important for preventing dry lips and signs of aging! As I'm getting older, I'm learning more and more about the importance of using sun protection everywhere in these sunny summer months, so do yourself a favor and get this sunscreen lip balm – your lips will thank you in 30 years.

Glossier Glossier Balm Dot Com Glossier has been a reigning lip balm queen for years, and I can truly say that it is, indeed, the bomb dot com. This salve is much more natural, and I love keeping it with me to apply anywhere on my face that's getting dry or patchy. I'll usually touch up with it around my nose, lips, and forehead, or areas I notice my skin drying out. It's an absolute classic, and this birthday cake flavor is delish!

Amazon YSL Candy Glaze Lip Stick Ending on a bit of a fancy note, this lip balm is a more expensive option, but I've used and loved it for years! It's one of my favorites that I treasure, and I really only use it whenever I want to treat myself. It gives such a soft glaze that makes your lips feel buttery and smooth. Your lips will be looking plump and oh-so glossy in no time after using this YSL lip balm.

