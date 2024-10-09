Looking For Color AND Hydration? Tinted Lip Balms Give The Best Of Both Worlds
While I love a good lipstick, sometimes you need something that's a little more understated and a lot more hydrating — that's where tinted lip balms come in. These are absolutely perfect for the coming colder months, giving you an opportunity to add a little color to your face, while also being practical and moisturizing in the face of harsh, chilly winds. So if you've ever thought to yourself, "The best tinted lip balm doesn't exist," get ready! Here are all the tinted lip balms we're obsessed with right now!
What's the most popular tinted lip balm?
Amazon
From what I've seen, Burt's Bee's Tinted Lip takes the cake! It was mentioned so many times on Reddit that I lost count. Meant to offer 8 hours of hydration, it's formulated with beeswax and is free of parabens, petrolatum, SLS, and phtalates! You can also find shea butter in the formula which adds to the moisturized feeling this claims to give.
If you're still not convinced, take a look at what customers are actually saying about this tinted lip balm.
What are people really saying about it?
Burt's Bees
You can count on customers to give their honest opinions, especially if those reviews are coming from Reddit. Here's what stood out to me about this tinted lip balm:
- "I love Burt’s bees tinted lip balm. I use it all the time year round."
- "Burt's Bees is my ride or die, so much so that I keep spare tubes in my backpack, purse and at home haha."
- "Just tried Burt’s bees lip balm in shade Hibiscus…loved it!"
- "It's got a nice amount of color and shine to look put together but it doesn't look like you are trying hard.
Shop The Best Tinted Lip Balm
Amazon
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm
More Tinted Lip Balms That Are Equally Perfect
Amazon
Kosas Moisturizing Wet Stick
If you're looking to add color and moisture, then this option from Kosas is perfect! With a 4.5 star rating on Amazon, users say that the "lightweight" Wet Stick "goes on very smoothly," and is "almost sheer with just enough color." Sounds like the perfect everyday tinted lip balm to me!
Amazon
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
I've mentioned how much I love Summer Fridays before, but it hadn't dawned on me to give their lip butter balm a chance yet. What makes it unique is that it's actually performs just like a lip mask does, offering maximum hydration to lips that feel like Spongebob did when he tried to pretend he didn't need water in Sandy's tree dome. This tinted lip butter balm is full of shea and murumuru seed butters — perfect for adding moisture to your gorgeous pout!
Amazon
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment
Made from beet root and sugar cane, this tinted lip balm is meant to last you 24 hours! The mauve color is darker than some of the more neutral balms, but don't worry — it's sheer and buildable, so you can make the color work for you! IMO, I would definitely grab this for all your fall beauty looks!
Amazon
Maybelline Green Edition Balmy Lip Blush
You and I may be looking for the best tinted lip balm, but Maybelline's version of it is considered a 'balmy blush' for the lips. As far as I'm concerned, it still does everything we're looking for. It glides on like a lipstick, but it offers a buttery feel that leaves behind a touch of color that makes it look like your lips are blushing...hence the name.
Amazon
Tower 28 JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm
We're big Tower 28 fans over here, so I'm excited to share this tinted lip balm with you! This balm has a shea butter base and features other great ingredients like mango seed oil, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C — so good for those days your lips need a little extra nourishing! The color is described as "natural-looking," so this is perfect when you need a little coverage without making a bold statement.
Amazon
bareMinerals Dewy Lipgloss-Balm
Don't sleep on bareMinerals — they have a dewy lipgloss balm that has a stellar 4.5 rating on Amazon. It's a vegan product that promises to give you 24 hours of juicy hydration, though I'm not sure if you'll need it for that long! Let's just say it'll get you through a full of classes, work, and happy hour with you friends.
Amazon
Keys Soulcare Comforting Tinted Lip Balm
Tinted lip balms are often described as buttery because of the butters in them, but Keys Soulcare is offering something silkier. It's not skimping on the moisture factor, so don't overlook it! One Amazon customer said this balm has the "perfect non-sticky feel" and isn't "overly glossy/shiny" — major win!
Amazon
Laura Gellar New York Moisturizing Tinted Lip Balm
I love when beauty products have names that get straight to the point — just like Laura Gellar New York's Moisturizing Tinted Lip Balm. It immediately lets you know your lips are in for a succulent treat because they'll be cushioned in comfort and sheer color that'll make people do a double-take when they pass you.
Amazon
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
Am I going to stop at one vegan lip balm? Of course not! I'm partial to anyone who with sensitive skin because it's no fun having allergic reactions to beauty products. It's also not fun simultaneously having an eczema flareup on your face, so why not use something that's soothing, moisturizing, and clean?
This lip balm is made with acai extracts and avocado oils without the aid of petrolatum, parrafins, parabens, synthetic fragrances, silicones, or mineral oils. Whew! Try saying that in one breath!
Amazon
e.l.f. Hydrating Core Lip Shine
Don't be alarmed by the name because this is still a conditioning and nourishing lip balm. It's just a little shinier than most formulas! I personally love the heart-shaped center because it feels like a nod to the care that e.l.f. usually puts into it's products.
You're essentially going to to get a 2-for-1 deal because this lip balm because the outer portion of it provides the sheer color you're craving while the interior is full of ingredients like Vitamin E. How fun is that?
