For the perfect pout!
10 Black Lip Glosses & Balms That Live Up To The TikTok Hype
Oftentimes coming with subtle plum and dark berry tones, black lip glosses and lip balms are the ultimate way to add a little bit of edge and sophistication to your makeup routine.
While a blacklipstickmay be more opaque (and very gothic), black lip glosses and lip balms are sheer, so they’re easily buildable. From high-shine glosses to hydrating balms, there’s a perfect product waiting for you! You might just want to ditch your go-togloss after seeing these.
Shop our 10 fave black lip glosses and lip balms below!
Sephora
Isamaya Sheer Lipstick Balm
This lip balm is infused with vitamin E to keep your lips feeling nourished as ever.
Sephora
It delivers a subtle blush color on the lips, which is easily buildable with multiple applications!
Ulta
MAC Squirt Plumping Lip Gloss Stick
This black lip gloss is actually formulated to be plumping, adding a tingly feeling to your pout. It leaves behind a very sheer black "glassy shine" that encourages healthy-looking lips around the clock!
Amazon
Fwee 3D Changing Gloss
This color-changing black lip gloss is suitable for long-lasting, everyday wear because it's not sticky or heavy on the lips. Shoppers note that it makes a nice topper to "cool down" any warm lip shade.
Amazon
Makari Black Lip Butter Balm
This balm comes with a buttery feel in its formula, which is designed to repair and protect dry, chapped lips.
Amazon
It has a "sweet aroma" and deposits a rich berry color on the lips for a full sensory experience – you won't want to go anywhere without this tube!
Finding Ferdinand
Finding Ferdinand The Black Lip Balm
This black lip balm has a fun luxe feel to it, though it's not as intense as a traditional lipstick. It features a sheer, cool-toned berry shade that's easily buildable for the amount of color you want.
Finding Ferdinand
The balm is also enriched with moisturizing and nourishing oils for a supple pout that lasts all day long!
Sephora
Givenchy Universal Black Lip Balm
It's giving luxury. If you've got a taste for bougie beauty products but still want to give black lip balm a try, this is the pick for you. Its formula is pH-reactive, so it'll leave your lips with a custom berry shade!
Amazon
Maepeor Black Lip Gloss
This silky black lip gloss boasts a playful glittery sheen after one application. The formula is not thick or sticky, and at just $9, it's a great way to try out a black lippie for yourself without breaking the bank.
Sephora
Clarins Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil
Made with 93% "natural-origin" ingredients, your lips will feel naturally hydrated and oh-so shiny after putting this black lip oil on.
Sephora
The lightweight formula that delivers a beautiful berry shade also hugs your lips with a "thin, protective veil" for unmatched shine.
Amazon
Black Honey Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm
Dry lips are no match for this black, almost-berry lip balm. The formula includes beeswax and vitamin E for a nice and nourished pout.
Colourpop
Colourpop Twilight Lux Lip Oil
Inspired by Twilight, this black lip oil shimmers subtly and delivers a pleasing layer of hydration to the lips with antioxidant-rich chamomile and calendula oils for a "kissably soft" effect!
Colourpop
The sheer pigment gives a hint of the black hue, but really just enhances your natural lip shade with a eye-catching sheen.
