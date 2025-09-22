Sober October does not, by any means, mean you have to give up a yummy little drink for the whole month. Although you’ll be passing on the booze, sacrificing flavor and enjoyment is never in the question when it comes to Sober October.

At this point, there are so many delicious non-alcoholic drinks that can help you feel sophisticated and satisfied, even when you're going zero-proof. I’ve been lucky enough to try a wide spectrum of NA bevs over the years, but these seven are the only ones I’ll recommend over and over again.

From ready-to-drink mocktails to bottled spirits and 0% ABV beers, these are all worth trying if you're embarking on your very own Sober October journey this year.

Scroll on for the 7 best non-alcoholic drinks you should absolutely sip on this Sober October (and beyond)!

Ghia Ghia Non-Alcoholic Apéritif Non-alc spirits are great to grab for Sober October if you foresee yourself wanting to shake up your own drinks instead of buying ready-to-drink options. Playing a role in the creation of your bev can really elevate things and make it feel more special in the absence of alcohol. This NA apéritif by Ghia is wonderfully herby and feels a bit heady like its alcoholic counterpart would. It's also citrusy (thanks to notes of lemon and yuzu) and overall just fancy-feeling – perfect for mixing up a fresh mocktail recipe in a cute glass. I personally like to add a shot of it to some sparkling water over ice for an easy, 2-ingredient mocktail.

Amazon Athletic Brewing Company Run Wild IPA This canned drink tastes so identical to an actual IPA. It's crispy, light, and refreshing! It could even be a tastier alternative for people who don't necessarily crave the hoppiest IPA around. I've taken this bev on camping trips, tailgates, and long hikes, and it never disappoints (or makes me feel yuck).

Mock One Mock One Non-Alcoholic Gin This non-alcoholic gin has such a nuanced flavor and just enough bite to feel sophisticated, you might never realize it's not booze. It tastes ultra-fresh in any gin-based cocktail you want to shake up (I recommend trying it with lemon juice and rosemary simple syrup). If gin isn't quite your thing, Mock One also has NA versions of tequila, rum, and whiskey that are equally delicious.

Amazon Recess Zero Proof Craft Mocktails Modeled after popular cocktails, these canned mocktails are great for any grab-and-go moments you have coming up this Sober October. No mixing or shaking required, just pure, fresh flavor! I appreciate that they're handcrafted with real fruit, plus that each sip is low in sugar and calories.

Amazon Little Saints Non-Alcoholic Drinks These NA cans are another great transportable option. Party time, anyone? Everyone at your gathering, sober or not, is sure to be impressed by not only the intricate can design, but the flavors, too. Whether you choose Ginger Mule, Paloma, Spicy Margarita, or Negroni Spritz, each can is super aromatic and botanical for a real feel.

1906 1906 THC-Infused Spirit More often than not, I tend to avoid a boozy buzz in favor of a more-mellow THC high, and this infused spirit gives the perfect dose. It helps me feel better about imbibing, too, because I'm not inhaling anything dangerous or chowing down on a sugary, stomach pain-inducing edible. This zero-alcohol concoction supplies about 10mg of THC per serving, but you can easily dose it out to be less. What I enjoy about this NA spirit, and all of 1906's products, really, is that they're fast-acting within 20 minutes or so. Love.

Cann Cann THC Social Tonic Cann is another THC drink I adore. They carry small cans, tall boy cans, and add-in "shots," and all are downright delectable, thanks to sophisticated flavor profiles like Blood Orange Cardamom, Lemon Lavender, and Grapefruit Rosemary. At 2mg THC and 4mg CBD, the small cans in particular make it easy to pace yourself when drinking. They're always great to bring to gatherings, too. My pals love 'em!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.