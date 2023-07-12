11 Snacks So Good, You Won’t Believe They’re Plant-Based
We get it. Life is busy and it’s so much easier to reach for a snack that’s conveniently within reach when hunger sets in. However, this often leads to a lag in the nutrition our bodies *really* need. The benefits of a plant-based diet range from boosting your immune system to improving your gut health. You don’t need to completely overhaul your current eating habits – making a few changes is always the best way to start. Here are 10 plant-based munchies to help you begin your journey to healthier habits!
Lundberg Family Farms Organic Rice Cake Minis in Buffalo Ranch ($40 / 6-pack)
Crunchy and full of flavor, these rice chips have the perfect balance of spice and ranch flavor that'll have you reaching for them until the bag is empty. Made from organic brown rice, these dangerously addictive chips are also gluten-free and contain only one gram of sugar per serving.
Tattooed Chef Almond Butter Banana Smoothie Bowl ($4)
Filled full of protein and fiber, this pre-made smoothie bowl featuring a blend of bananas, apples, and blueberries makes for the perfect breakfast or post-workout bite.
Sugar Plum Kettle-Cooked Maple & Bourbon-Infused Pecans ($25 / 5-pack)
For a unique snack, opt for these tasty pecans that are packed with flavor. Sugar Plum’s kettle-cooking process doesn’t use any unhealthy fats, oils, or dairy, so you can munch on these bourbon-infused nuts – guilt-free. It’s like biting into a taste of autumn!
Confetti Teriyaki BBQ Veggie Chips ($5)
Take your veggie chips to the next level. A blend of radishes, okra, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, and shiitake mushrooms is grilled to crispy perfection and finished with a sweet teriyaki taste in these healthy vegan snacks.
ALOHA Organic Plant-Based Protein Bars in Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip ($20, was $33 / 12-pack)
Whether you’re in need of a post-workout recharge or a grab-and-go breakfast, this plant-based protein bar is a great way to refuel without overdosing on sugar or artificial ingredients. Packed with 14 grams of protein, each bite contains a fusion of that delicious chocolate and peanut butter combo that is just indescribable.
Saffron Road Organic Crunchy Chickpeas in Korean BBQ ($6)
Rethink everything you thought you knew about chickpeas. The protein-packed garbanzo bean is roasted to perfection in this snack, and seasoned with soy and onion, giving it that iconic Korean BBQ bulgogi taste.
Chloe's Mango Pops ($2)
With just three ingredients – mango puree, water, and cane sugar – these fruity, frozen treats are a great way to cool down when the summer temperatures get way too high.
Chuza Dried Pineapple Mexican Snacks ($15 / 3-pack)
The yumminess of dried pineapple is juxtaposed with the kick of Mexican spices to give you a plant-based treat that’s equal parts tangy and sweet. Nibble on them solo, or use them as a salad topper – there’s no limit to the number of ways you can enjoy this unique treat!
Smart Sweets Sweet Fish ($3)
Looking for a candy that’s tasty, but won’t spike your glucose levels? These fishy candies contain just 3 grams of sugar per serving, and don't have any artificial sweeteners.
LesserEvil Organic Watermelon Hibiscus Popcorn ($3)
Popcorn is delicious. Watermelon is also delicious. Who knew that putting them together would have such a scrumptious outcome?! Made with organic coconut oil and using real watermelon seasoning, this sweet and tantalizing munchie is perfect for summer.
100 Coconuts Coconut Water, Pure Original ($24 / 12-pack)
Naturally hydrate your body with the sweet and tropical taste of coconut water! Bursting with electrolytes and potassium, this refreshing drink is a great way to satisfy your thirst with no added sugar, cholesterol, fat, or preservatives.
Sign up for our newsletter for more ideas on healthy eating!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Chuza
Laurie Espino is a writer covering fashion, beauty, travel, food, wellness, and pop culture. She's been published on Business Insider, PureWow, Refinery29, Seventeen, and Country Living. Outside of work, you can find her exploring new restaurants or her nose in a book (yes, she’s a total book nerd).