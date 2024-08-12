8 Pro Tips For Boho Knotless Braids From A Celebrity Hairstylist
Heatless hairstyles, like boho knotless braids, are a must for me during summer. We've been stuck in continual heat waves in Georgia, so the last thing my natural hair needs is to feel dehydrated.
Braids have always been my go-to hairstyle anyway, but this boho style has summer written all over it. Whenever I see anyone with it, they look like they're on a permanent vacation — and I love that! But, some people may not know what boho knotless braids are or how to care for them.
I spoke with The Doux's CEO and Co-Founder Maya Smith as well as Marquita Lynch, Celebrity Hairstylist at 4U by Tia, to break down every question you've ever had about boho knotless braids.
What are boho knotless braids?
Tia Mowry at 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE
Boho knotless braids are all over TikTok, but you may still be wondering what this style actually means.
"Boho knotless braids are a trendy, versatile hairstyle that combines classic knotless braids with curly or wavy hair extensions that give the braids a relaxed, free-spirited appearance. The style is named for its full and flowy bohemian aesthetic," Marquita Lynch explains.
Maya smith adds, "Unlike traditional box braids, knotless braids start with your natural hair and gradually incorporate additional hair."
How long does it take to install boho knotless braids?
Zoe Kravitz At The "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
I've gotten styles that only take two hours, but I always advise people to be prepared to sit for several hours. Every stylist has their own technique, and there are plenty of other factors that can determine how long it'll take to install your braids.
"The installation time for boho knotless braids can vary depending on the desired length and thickness, as well as the skill level of the braider. Generally, it is not a quick style and can take anywhere between 5 to 10 hours – combining the braided hair with the wavy/curly pieces can be a meticulous process," says Lynch.
Jasmine Williams
I decided to get knotless braids for the first time last winter and immediately fell in love with them! It was a process getting them installed, but I decided to trust it. Needless to say, knotless braids have been one of my go-to styles when I'm too busy to style my natural hair daily!
And since I loved the style so much, I wanted to figure out how to achieve the look at home! I watched a few YouTube videos so I could install my own braids and realized just how tedious this hairstyle is. My respect for hairstylists has tripled because it took me 2.5 days to add in the synthetic and wavy hair.
While I don't mind doing this hairstyle again, I think I'll go to a skilled professional to give my neck and shoulders a break!
What type of hair is used to install the braids and boho appearance?
Jasmine Williams
Whether you're going to install your own braids or go to a salon, it's important to know what kind of hair is used for boho knotless braids.
Lynch says, "Stylists typically use synthetic braiding hair for the main braids and add curly or wavy human hair or high-quality synthetic hair for the boho effect."
She and Smith agree that using human hair can make this style look more natural and it'll also last a little longer.
How long can this hairstyle be worn?
Serena Page On Love Island
Love Island/Peacock
As cute as this style is, it's not meant to be worn indefinitely. Lynch says, "Boho knotless braids can be worn for 4 to 6 weeks with proper care and are a go-to when you need a style that will last. Her example of how long this style can last is Serena from Love Island. "She's kept her's [boho knotless braids] for nearly 2 months on screen," she said.
That being said, Smith wants you to be aware that the style won't maintain it's freshness by itself. "Keep in mind that as your natural hair grows, the braids may start to loosen, so timely maintenance is essential to keep them looking fresh."
Is this a high-maintenance hairstyle?
Gabrielle Union On The 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
This question depends on who you ask. It could be considered high-maintenance because it takes a while to get them installed, but some people may think it's easy to care for because you don't have to style your real hair for a couple of months. But like Smith said, you still have to maintain the braids.
"Boho knotless braids can be high-maintenance, depending on how much of the human hair you add in for the wispy boho look. The more loose wavy/curly pieces you add into the braids, the higher the upkeep," Lynch comments.
She also advises that you'll have to keep your natural hair healthy and hydrated by "regularly keeping your scalp clean and moisturized." Also, don't forget to keep the braids protected with a satin or silk scarf!
How can one maintain their boho knotless braids at home?
Love Island/Peacock
I've been wearing braids in general off and on for years, so caring for them is something that feels second nature. But it doesn't hurt to have a reminder, especially if you're getting this style for the first time.
Below, Smith outlines how to properly care for boho knotless braids at home:
- Cleansing: Wash your scalp every 1-2 weeks with a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo. Dilute the shampoo with water and use a spray bottle to apply it directly to your scalp for easy rinsing.
- Moisturizing: To prevent dryness, apply a leave-in conditioner or lightweight hair oil to your scalp and braids. Focus on your natural hair and the ends to keep them hydrated.
- Scalp Care: Use a nourishing scalp oil or serum to maintain scalp health and alleviate itching. A gentle massage will promote circulation and moisture retention.
- Night Care: Protect your braids while you sleep by wrapping them in a satin or silk scarf, or using a satin or silk pillowcase. This helps reduce friction and maintain the style.
- Frizz Control: Use a styling mousse or gel to tame frizz and flyaways. For a sleek finish around the hairline, a touch of edge control will do the trick.
Do you have product recommendations for washing, styling, and maintaining this style?
Love Island/Peacock
Both Smith and Lynch have a few product recommendations that you should consider when caring for boho knotless braids! Plus, I'm sharing some of the things I use to maintain my braids at home!
Wal-Mart
4U by Tia Clarifying Shampoo
Lynch suggests, "Wash your hair with a gentle product that provides a deep cleanse, like the 4U by Tia Clarifying Shampoo. It's made with apple cider vinegar to remove buildup while preserving moisture."
Amazon
The Doux SUCKA FREE Moisturizing Shampoo and FRESH RINSE Moisturizing Conditioner Bundle
Smith says, "This gentle cleanser refreshes your braids and scalp without stripping moisture."
Wal-Mart
TPH BY Taraji Honey Fresh Clarifying Shampoo With Moisture
I started using this clarifying shampoo the first time I had my knotless braids installed and loved how clean my braids as well as my scalp felt.
It removes hard buildup while keeping your braids and hair hydrated. It also has aloe vera, honey, and willow bark extract in it!
Wal-Mart
4U by Tia Curl Refresher Mist
"Maintain your style with 4U by Tia Curl Refresher Mist, perfect for revitalizing and hydrating your braids between washes. It helps to reduce frizz and can maintain the bounce and shape of the curly/wavy human hair pieces," Lynch says.
Sephora
Sienna Naturals Dream Curl Mousse
I've been using the Sienna Naturals Dream Curl Mousse to keep my boho knotless braids fresh and it works like a charm! It refreshes my braids without weighing them down and keeps my scalp looking healthy too! It's geared towards enhancing one's curls, but it also helps combat frizz and will hold your style in place!
The ingredients in this mousse are aloe vera juice, Baobab protein, and a nice curl shield complex that protects your hair from damage.
Wal-Mart
The Doux PUSH IT! Edge Control
Smith says this edge control "provides a polished finish around the hairline."
Header image via Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.