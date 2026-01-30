10 New February Trader Joe’s Finds To Grab Before They Vanish

February at Trader Joe’s is officially the month of little treats and self-care staples. Whether you’re prepping a Valentine’s feast or looking to upgrade your winter shower routine, the grocer’s shelves are currently packed (and constantly getting restocked) with viral-worthy finds. From a $0.99 savory snack that makes perfect mid-day fuel to a $6 skincare dupe that rivals luxury brands, February’s haul proves that Trader Joe's still knows exactly how to make our grocery runs the absolute highlight of our week.

Scroll on to discover the top 10 best new Trader Joe's items to try in February!

Trader Joe's Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta This spicy, Korean-inspired pasta dish is as easy as heating it up on the stovetop for several minutes before digging in. The sauce blends cream, grated cheese, butter, and gochujang together for a balanced bite that's sure to heat things up. Find the $4.79 bag in Trader Joe's freezers now.

Trader Joe's Mini Dark Chocolate Biscuit Cookies Mini anything gets our immediate stamp of approval, including these new $3.49 biscuit cookies that just hit TJ's shelves. The tiny bites boast a layer of rich dark chocolate on the bottom that makes 'em feel extra special.

Trader Joe's Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies They're back! Trader Joe's Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies are starting to reappear in stores ahead of springtime. They have a "buttery crunch," but perhaps their most important quality is their abundance of rainbow sprinkles that turn every snacking sesh into a true celebration. Find them for $3.99 while supplies last.

Trader Joe's Ultra Rich Body Wash Oil Trader Joe's beauty aisle is currently undergoing a facelift, and coming from a skincare fanatic, its latest product drops are not to be missed. The first must-have is the Ultra Rich Body Wash Oil. It smells heavenly, deeply hydrates the skin, and resembles one of Sol de Janeiro's most-loved scents all for a fraction of the price: $6. It's important to note that this pick is already gaining popularity with TJ's shoppers and it's sure to be sold out very soon. Run, don't walk!

Trader Joe's Rose Oil Body Scrub Next up is this flirty and floral body scrub that's going for just $6.99 (for a limited time). It's packed with sugar and small-grain fruit powder to gently exfoliate while cocoa seed butter, coconut oil, and damask rose oil soothe and hydrate the skin. It makes an ideal (and very practical) Valentine's Day gift that won't break the bank for the skincare devotee in your life.

Trader Joe's Dill•icious Cream Cheese Spread Some of Trader Joe's best new items for February 2026 can be found in the dairy section. Case in point is this brand-new dill cream cheese spread going for $2.79. If you're looking for a flavorful addition for sandwiches, wraps, chips, veggies, bagels, and more, this is a must-try.

Trader Joe's Hot Honey Goat Milk Cheese Another banger is this hot honey goat cheese. I'm drooling already! The $2.99 log is loaded with honey, red pepper flakes, and habanero pepper powder for the heat. It's going to be perfect for my next charcuterie board, though I'll have to snag it ASAP since TJ's notes it's a limited-time item.

Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Snackers This is huge news for dedicated Trader Joe's fans that know the sheer magic of the grocer's Unexpected Cheddar cheese. This $4.99 bag includes eight ¾-ounce, individually-wrapped portions of the famed fromage for snacky delight. If you're not grabbing one to uplift your post-lunch slump, they'd also make amazing additions for your next charcuterie spread so everyone can get a taste.

Trader Joe's Soft Pretzel Stick This soft pretzel is just $0.99 and boasts a yeasty, pillowy texture that you can enjoy in so many different ways. I'd personally use it for a single serving of beer cheese or even slice it in half to use as a sandwich bun. BRB while I add five to my cart.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Bark This cult-favorite limited-time chocolate snack just hit TJ's shelves for Valentine's Day. Combining dark chocolate, raspberries, and puffed quinoa for crunch, it's downright addictive. So much so that you're gonna want to stock up. Find 'em for $5.49 while supplies last.

