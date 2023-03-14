These Are The Best Wedding Shoes For 2023 Brides
When you're in wedding planning mode, there are a few universal truths that every bride-to-be can agree on: weddings are stressful, trends come and go (remember wedding neons?) and DIY is time-consuming. But one oft-overlooked fact of wedding planning is that most bridal shoes are exceeding dull or aggressively ornate. After spending days, weeks, and months on end obsessing over thedress, our wedding shoes become an afterthought. From one bride-to-be to another, here are a few picks to help you avoid the all-too-common pitfall of wearing the infamous pair of Loeffler Randall heels on your big day.
Vagabond Jolin Ballet Flat
After living through the Tory Burch craze of 2012, I swore I'd never go back, but these stylish ballet flats from Vagabond are making me think twice. The pointed toe and band gives them an extra flair that still feels cool and minimalistic.
Stuart Weitzman Goldie Sneakers
If you don't need the height and would prefer not to bother with heels, don't! These pearled leather sneakers will keep you cute & comfy all day long.
Larroude Goldie Mule
Free-spirited brides and nature lovers will adore these low heels from Larroude. As an added bonus: the daisy detailing gives them rewear potential beyond your big day!
ASOS Sydney Slingback
For some added height without sacrificing mobility, choose a thicker block heel.
Kate Spade Love Sandal
This low-heeled mule from Kate Spade is lovely on its own, but it has a hidden detail - a wedding cake within the heel!
Franco Sarto Angie
This sculpted heel makes quite the statement (you're a cool bride, after all!), while keeping the toe and strap classic.
SJP Tartt Pump
Leave it to Carrie Bradshaw herself to create the ultimate wedding shoe. If you're not tied to wearing white, consider this shimmery mary jane.
Cult Gaia Ilona Sandal
You can never have too many pearls. Disagree? Keep scrolling. Agree? Consider these gorgeous heels from LA-based brand Cult Gaia.
Aquatalia Mella Pearl Pump
In addition to the gorgeous quilted pattern, these pumps have a slight sheen when the light hits in just the right way.
Francesca's White Strappy Heels
We're calling it: strappy sandals are the perfect summer wedding shoe.
Chinese Laundry Lizard Platform Sandal
At first glance, these might look like a simple leather heel, but it's the lizard-embossed leather that makes them truly special.
Larroude Annie Sandal
If a true white seems too intense, opt for a nude or off-white instead. These barely-there heels pairs well with almost everything.
Dolce Vita Pearl Braided Heels
Braided straps + pearl detailing = a match made in heaven! And if you prefer this vibe with more of a 70's twist, Dolce Vita has you covered, too.
Rebecca Minkoff Anita Heel
There's someone out there for everyone, and that extends to maximalists and their shoe choices. Add some shimmer with this mule from Rebecca Minkoff.
NA-KD Hourglass Heel Pumps
For brides who love a statement heel, but want to keep it relatively classic on the big day, opt for this hourglass silhouette.
NA-KD Crossed Straps Heels
These minimalistic sandals are reminiscent of The Row, without being too bare.
Dolce Vita Kanika Pearl Heels
Full disclosure: I own these heels, and I wear them all. the. time. They're coquette in all the best ways and I'll probably wear them on my wedding day as well!
Be Mine Malisha Heels
For brides getting married in the spring or fall, when weather can be unpredictable, a mule is a safe choice to stay warm and dry all day.
Mallory is a New York-based marketer and writer focusing on fashion, beauty, and travel. Prior to joining Brit + Co as Head of Social, Mallory led digital strategy for brands like L’Oreal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. When not scrolling on TikTok, Mallory enjoys binge-watching 90s faves (Buffy and Sabrina forever!), aimlessly walking around the city, and planning her next adventure. You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).