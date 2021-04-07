Bethenny Frankel Teaches Brit About Owning Your Voice
Bethenny Frankel is a selfmade serial entrepreneur, founder of the Skinnygirl brand and BStrong, and OG star of The Real Housewives of New York City. She joins Brit for a refreshingly candid convo about the best business decision she ever made, why she left The Real Housewives, and her advice for trusting your gut and feeling more confident so you can own your voice.
During the episode, Bethenny shares more about her work with Scotch Brand to help launch the Ship it Forward Small Business Grant, which provides small business owners with the opportunity to receive much-needed support during these challenging times. Through April 16, those who are interested can go to ScotchBrand.com/ShipItForward to nominate a deserving small business owner — or nominate themself — for the opportunity to receive a $10,000 grant, ScotchTM Brand packaging solutions, and a one-on-one business coaching session with Frankel.
She also explains her "figure it out" mantra and how it can be applied to anyone mapping out their career trajectory. Her witty one-liners and tips for being more decisive make this episode a must-listen for all. Catch Bethenny in her new show, The Big Shot with Bethenny on HBO Max this spring.
This 30-Minute Chicken Recipe Offers A Creative Way To Eat Your Veggies
We already know hasselback potatoes are a crowd-pleaser, but wait until you sink your teeth into this chicken-centric version which uses PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts to bring it to life. As an added bonus, this recipe is designed to make clean-up easy with a one dish method! Scroll ahead for the easy-peasy how-to guide that you'll want to bookmark for your next home-cooked meal.
Hasselback Chicken with Spring Vegetables
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- 2 PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tomato sliced
- 1 zucchini, 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced cut in half
- feta cheese, crumbled
- lemon juice from 1 lemon
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Step One
Slice veggies into half moon shapes to easily add to the chicken. Then make horizontal cuts across each PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST and place in a small oven-safe dish.
Step Two
Add your veggies to the slices you made in your chicken being careful not to overcrowd the chicken breast.
Step Three
Mix brown sugar, paprika, salt, garlic powder, pepper, chili powder, olive oil, lemon juice and oregano to create a caramel glaze for the chicken.
Step Four
Coat chicken generously with the sweet and tangy glaze. Then bake at 350˚F for 20 minutes.
Step Five
For a little char on your veggies, broil on high for 4 to 6 minutes.
Step Six
Remove the chicken from the oven, top with feta cheese, serve with a side of fries or a cucumber salad and enjoy!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.