Which Lipstick Color Should You Wear To Manifest Your Best Life?
We live in a magical world. Everyday we see images that speak to our hearts and ignite sentiments. One of the reasons they do is because colors make us feel different emotions whenever we encounter them. Colors affect people on both the conscious and subconscious levels. But, there is an amazing way we can use colors for good to improve our paths.
Color casting is a technique that uses hues to help us manifest our best lives ever. By adding a certain color, we can awaken our desires and passions. Our visions and intentions will come to life and take flight. If you're looking to engage your power, then a coral shade will inspire you to do so. Wanting to get the attention of your crush? Try hot pink. In need of some energetic protection? Then, wear black.
Manifesting your intentions through color magic can be as easy as wearing lipstick in the shade that attracts the energy that you want to bring into your world. Pucker up and make your dreams come true!
NUDE
Flower Beauty Petal Pout Lip Color in Bare Pout ($8)
Nude will help get you noticed, in a very subtle way. It will make others think of you as a sophisticated, intellectual, and beautiful person, which is why it's recommended on the first day of school.
PEACH
Butter London Pillow Talk Plush Rush Lip Gloss ($20)
Peach is a great color to wear if you want to connect with your squad on a deeper level, as it can bring friends closer together.
TERRACOTTA
Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Brave ($20)
Terracotta is a good color to wear when you're looking for artistic stimulation and inspiration. It will keep your creative juices flowing.
CORAL
PYT Sorry Not Sorry Lipstick in Cool Coral ($16)
Coral will add confidence, strength and power to your personal vibe, while helping you feel confident in your own skin.
FIERY RED
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored ($25)
Fiery red will bring you the energy to chase after whatever or whomever you desire. It'll also give you the courage to not let anything stand in the way of obtaining your passions, which is why we recommend it for a job interview.
FUCHSIA
FLOWER Beauty Petal Pout Lip Color in Fuchsia Flush ($16)
Fuchsia is the best color to wear if you're looking to attract a lusty romance this summer (or any time for that matter). It'll bring a hot love connection your way.
MAGENTA
Sara Happ The Lip Slip One Luxe Gloss in Fuchsia Slip ($12)
Magenta is going to help unlock your intuition. It's perfect to wear on a first date to see where the relationship can and will go in the future.
BERRY
Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Heroic ($20)
Berry is a hue that aligns us with spirituality. Adorn your lips with this color when you're feeling extra witchy or in need of spiritual healing.
ROSE PINK
Butter London Smitten Plush Rush Lipstick ($22)
Rose pink is the color that will activate unconditional love — not just for others, but the unconditional and unwavering love we have for ourselves.
BUBBLEGUM PINK
COVERGIRL Colorlicious Lipstick 365 Enchantress Blush ($6)
Bubblegum pink is aligned with sweetness and purity. Wear this color to live a prosperous and abundant life without any worries and to bring positive energy to you.
HOT PINK
Butter London Flash Mob Plush Rush Lip Gloss ($16, was $20)
Hot pink is the best color to wear on your lips if you're feeling flirty and lusty. It will help you attract a partner who's at your level. Wear this color when out with friends to attract attention or while looking through dating apps.
LIGHT PINK
MAC Lipstick Shine in Angel ($19)
Light pink is good to wear if you're looking to add money to your bank account. This color is known to expand financial wealth easily. Wear this shade of pink if you're owed cash from others and want them to pay you back, when you need to borrow money, and when asking for a raise.
LAVENDER
Color the World Lipsticks in Independent ($16, was $21)
Lavender can help you decompress and heal your energies. It'll relax you so much that you'll have no problem accessing your dreams and the astral plane.
MOCHA
I Heart Revolution Chocolate Lipstick ($7)
Mocha is perfect to wear when you need to be taken seriously. It's the ideal shade to apply on your lips when you need to "boss up" and take charge.
BURGUNDY
Fenty Beauty Mademoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Griselda ($7, was $18)
Burgundy represents ambition. If you're looking to take on more responsibility at home, school, work, or any groups that you belong to, apply this color to your lips.
BLACK
NYX Professional Makeup Suede Matte Lipstick Lightweight Vegan Lipstick in Alien ($8)
Black is a shade to wear on your lips if you're in need of protection from others and wanting to detox yourself of negative vibes, or the space around you.
Do you have a favorite lip color that you wear whenever you need to manifest a particular goal? Tweet us at @BritandCo and share with us!
