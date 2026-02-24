Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

This Is the Real Reason Trader Joe’s Was Just Named America’s #1 Grocery Store

Trader Joe's entrance with palm trees and colorful fruit display.
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryFeb 24, 2026
Well, shoppers. It’s official. To literally no one’s surprise, Trader Joe’s has just been crowned as America’s new favorite grocery store of all time, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Shocker. The store, which was founded in 1967, is known for its creative snack options, delicious meals, and exceptionally affordable pricing, so it seemed like a given that TJ’s would climb to number one on the list.

Trader Joe’s has always been a fan-favorite grocery chain for shoppers and foodies alike. Still, amid rising prices at competitors like Publix and Costco, TJ’s has somehow managed to maintain extremely fair prices throughout each aisle.

But it’s not just the prices that have shoppers utterly hooked. The food options and snack selections at Trader Joe’s have somehow only risen in quality, flavor, and originality, offering some of the most unique culinary combinations we’ve ever had the privilege of tasting.

Here's why Trader Joe's is America's favorite grocery store.

Trader Joe's \u200bThai Style Yellow Curry Flavored Potato ChipsTrader Joe's

The Abundance Of Unique Snack Options Needs To Be Studied

Variety and selection of merchandise was one benchmark on which customers voted their favorite grocery store. I’ll never forget the first time I sank my teeth into TJ’s famous Mandarin Orange Chicken. I couldn’t believe that something so fairly priced and easy to whip up was also so outstandingly, mouth-wateringly delicious. It seemed too good to be true. The same goes for their best-selling goat cheese, which I sprinkle into all my salads, along with their utterly refreshing cider drinks.

What I love about this grocery store is that it’s never afraid to experiment with its flavors. Trader Joe’s refuses to offer customers the basics simply; instead, it provides rich, colorful selections that have clearly been given a lot of thought and attention. That’s precisely why it’s such a success, even after all these years. You’re never bored with the selection, and there’s always an exciting new treat to try, be it the Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches, peppermint cookies, or Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips.

Whenever my pantry and fridge begin to feel drab and colorless, I always make a point of stopping by Trader Joe’s to fill up my kitchen with flavorful options that I never grow bored of!

I Tried The Most 'Obsess-Worthy' Trader Joe's Items—These 8 Are Actually Worth The Hype

Trader Joe's Asian MealsThe 9 Best Trader Joe’s Asian Meals, According To A Frequent ShopperTrader Joe's

There Are So Many International Options To Choose From

Another benchmark was quality of foods. I appreciate that TJ’s doesn’t just stick to an American diet. Instead, you can eat popular dishes from all around the globe, be it the delicious Thai food options, tasty South American meals, and flavorful Italian dishes. If you’re looking to expand your palette and explore new flavors that you might not have tried before, Trader Joe’s is the place to go. One of my favorites is the Trader Joe’s Palak Paneer, which uses an authentic indian recipe.

The Best $50 Trader Joe’s Shopping List: 8 Seasonal Finds You Need Now

Trader Joe's store entrance flanked by tall palm trees on a sunny day.

Getty

The Customer Service Is Impeccable

Finally, no one beats customer service like Trader Joe's does. They'll randomly hand out flowers to customers and always ask how your day is. It’s practically become meme-ified that the staff at Trader Joe’s are known for being insanely nice, to the point where they feel like your best friend whenever you shop at the store. And honestly? That counts for so much.

