20 Scrumptious Paleo Breakfast Recipes That Aren’t Eggs
When you're following a Paleo diet, your breakfast choices might feel a tad limited to just eggs and bacon. Frittatas, scrambled eggs, and Paleo benedicts might be your go-tos, but it can all grow tiring after a while. Luckily, there are plenty of Paleo-friendly foods that can be turned into your old breakfast favorites, like banana bread, muffins and even waffles. All it takes is a little imagination to whip up a delicious breakfast that *doesn't* star eggs!
Just be warned: these 20 Paleo breakfast recipes are so good, you might want to make them as breakfast for dinner every single day.
Can you eat eggs with Paleo?
Yes, you can eat eggs with a Paleo diet.
Can you eat yogurt on Paleo?
If you're following a strict Paleo diet, you cannot eat yogurt since Paleo does not allow dairy products (milk, butter, and cheese included). You can eat plant-based, non-dairy yogurt on Paleo.
Is coffee allowed on Paleo?
Whether or not coffee is allowed on Paleo has historically been debatedsince the diet became mainstream, though the experts behind The Paleo Diet have since changed their position on coffee. As of 2022, they now say coffee is allowed on Paleo since it can help promote longevity, mental performance, and gut health.
Paleo Blueberry Muffins
Cassava flour is the secret to this sweet Paleo breakfast. It's also the perfect baking base for making more gluten-free treats like these muffin bites! (via Brit + Co)
Photo via Aubrie Prick
Grain-Free French Toast
Grain-free banana bread is the base for this yummy Paleo French toast. Don’t forget a generous topping of chocolate hazelnut spread and more bananas, of course! (via Eat What You Love: Everyday Comfort Food You Crave for Brit + Co)
Instant Pot Carnitas
Instead of your usual Paleo breakfast meat, serve yourself a portion of pressure cooker-made carnitas instead – just skip the milk when you make the recipe to keep it Paleo. Eat some alone, or folded into your favorite grain-free tortillas! (via Brit + Co)
Cassava Flour Brownies
Made with cassava flour and sweetened with maple syrup, we see no reason why these healthy brownies couldn’t be eaten alongside your morning coffee! (via Brit + Co)
Protein Shake Popsicles
On hot summer days, skip turning on the stove to make your Paleo breakfast, and reach for a protein shake popsicle instead. Use your favorite protein powder, and get powered up for the day. (via Brit + Co)
Paleo Double Chocolate Banana Bread Muffins
Nothing wakes you up like the smell of a fresh batch of double chocolate banana muffins coming out of the oven. Especially when they’re Paleo-compliant, too! (via The Roasted Root)
Paleo Chunky Grain-Free Granola
Crunchy, nutty, grain-free granola is Paleo and vegan, so you can please all of the picky eaters in your household with just this one Paleo breakfast recipe. (via Making Thyme For Health)
Paleo Porridge with Caramelized Banana
How do you make a porridge without grains? A simple blend of nuts and coconut milk does the trick! Top this Paleo breakfast with caramelized bananas if you really want to get fancy. (via Downshiftology)
Paleo Pumpkin Spice Protein Waffles
Paleo. Pumpkin. Protein. It's a win-win-win! These sweet stacks will fuel you up for the day ahead and taste wonderful to the whole fam, too. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Paleo Strawberry-Banana Cereal Bars
Loaded with loads of protein and fiber, these cereal bars will give you a nutritious start to your morning. (via Physical Kitchness)
Chocolate Chip Paleo + Vegan Banana Bread
Anytime chocolate and Paleo breakfast intersect, it means we’re happy diners. This dense bread has a sweet bite, but it’s nourishing enough to keep you fueled until lunch time! (via The Roasted Root)
Stuffed Sweet Potato Burritos
Craving breakfast burritos, but sworn off tortillas? Hollow out a sweet potato and fill that bad boy with your fave burrito ingredients instead. This is a hearty Paleo breakfast will get you through your morning workout and beyond. (via Physical Kitchness)
Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake
Set aside some time to cook this succulent sausage tray bake on a Sunday. Then, portion it out, and you have an easy heat-and-eat Paleo breakfast for the week. (via Sweet Peas and Saffron)
Paleo Banana Bread Waffles
Waffles while Paleo? You'd better believe it. These bites are made with a convenient Paleo baking flour mix, so you can spend less time fussing with your measuring cups, and more time chowing down. (via Hummingbird High)
Paleo Blueberry + Lemon Bread
We love the combination of blueberry and lemon. Sunny citrus and bright berry flavors swirl throughout this Paleo breakfast loaf, though you could eat it for a sweet treat any time of day. (via Smile Sandwich)
Keto Smoothie Bowls
Instead of being loaded with refined sugar, these Paleo smoothie bowls are loaded with plenty of protein, healthy fats, and fiber. Take a bite – you’d never guess there was actual cauliflower hiding in your bowl. (via Life Made Sweeter)
Sweet Potato Hash
If you’re not feeling eggs, pecans can add protein to your breakfast very easily. Toss them in a skillet with some sautéed sweet potatoes, onions, and Brussels sprouts. They’ll lend a yummy *crunch* to your next Paleo breakfast! (via Eating Bird Food)
Strawberry Chia Pudding
Dairy is off-limits for the Paleo diet, which can be a hard adjustment for the yogurt-lovers out there. Chia pudding, a coconut-based, creamy, cool start to your morning, can help fill that gap. (via Joyful Healthy Eats)
Avocado Mango Salad
Some fruit salads can taste overwhelmingly sweet. Avoid that pitfall by pairing one sweet and tangy fruit, like mango, with some creamy slices of avocado. A sprinkle of salt and pepper completes the balance for this Paleo breakfast option. (via Sidewalk Shoes)
Paleo Peanut Butter Oatmeal
The combination of unsweetened coconut, hemp hearts (an excellent vegan protein source), and coconut flour tastes surprisingly like real oatmeal, but this version is totally grain-free. (via Life Made Sweeter)
We hope you found a Paleo breakfast idea to mix up your morning routine! Share your fave recipes in the comments below or take a baking class on B+C Classes to master your next meal!
