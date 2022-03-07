Boho Lovers, This DIY Statement Wall Hanging Mirror Is for You
I'm obsessed with round mirrors and hanging mirrors right now, so I decided to combine them! The simple, chic shape instantly opens up any space to make it feel bright, fresh, and modern. To put my own spin on this mirror, I’m adding some yarn to make it the ultimate decor piece — a statement wall hanging mirror, perfect for a cozy entryway or reading room! Read on to see how you can achieve major boho vibes with this easy DIY.
Okay, real talk. This process is going to take some time. Before you begin, make sure to download a few episodes of your favorite podcast or snuggle up with some old episodes of Friends. (If you need a recommendation, I’m currently obsessed with NPR’s How I Built This series. Each episode features an interview with a founder of some of the world’s best-known companies and brands.) Now that you’ve been prepped, let’s get started!
Materials and Tools:
- wall mirror (24 inches in diameter)
- yarn in various colors and width
- stick of basswood 1/8 x 1/2 x 24 inches)
- scissors
- wood glue
- fabric glue
- metal clamps
Instructions:
- Cut the various colors of yarn into 2-yard strands.
- Loop the strands around the stick of basswood until you achieve the pattern and density that you want. Use fabric glue to secure the placement.
- Place the mirror face down and adhere the stick of basswood to the back of the mirror using wood glue. (Make sure to lay down a protective surface!)
- Clamp down both ends to secure the placement. Let the glue dry for 30 minutes to an hour.
- Make a few pom poms by hand or with a pom pom maker.
- Hang up the mirror with the wall mounting provided. Adorn the yarn with pom poms.
- Trim the yarn ends until you get the desired shape.
To begin, cut the various colors of yarn into two-yard strands. Loop the strands around the stick of basswood until you achieve the pattern and density that you want. Use fabric glue to secure the placement.
Now it’s time to attach your yarn hanging to the mirror! Lay down a large sheet of fabric. An old blanket will also do the job. Place the mirror face down and adhere the stick of basswood to the back of the mirror using wood glue. Clamp down both ends to secure the placement. Let the glue dry for 30 minutes to an hour.
While the wood glue is drying, get the pom pom party started. I’m using a simple trick of the hand that’s featured in Kelly’s DIY pom pom rug. But if you have a pom pom maker, even better.
After the wood glue has set, hang up your mirror with the wall mounting provided. Adorn the yarn with your pom poms. Just tie them on and trim off any loose strands.
Lastly, trim the yarn ends so that you get the right shape. I went for a round v-shape.
Ta-da! You’re done!
Time to sit back and relax in this cozy, little nook. :)
