This Super Hot 'Book Lovers' Cast Rumor Has Fans In A Tizzy

Okay, after Netflix announced the People We Meet On Vacation cast would be led by Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, I knew that Emily Henry knew how to cast a movie (not that I ever doubted her, of course). And aside from all the casting conversations surrounding Beach Read, my biggest question is who's going to be in the Book Lovers cast? This 2022 story, which follows New York City book editor Nora on a sister trip to mountain North Carolina, is one of my favorite books of all time, and the rumored cast is too good to be true. Let's break it down.

What's the latest Book Lovers cast rumor?

Simone Ashley and Manny Jacinto are reportedly in talks to star in Netflix’s adaptation of ‘Book Lovers’.



The film will be based on Emily Henry’s New York Times best-seller. pic.twitter.com/HrYBQ88pFC — adani (@adecrumbl) December 9, 2025

A tweet claiming Bridgerton's Simone Ashley and Freakier Friday's Manny Jacinto were in talks for Netflix's Book Lovers went absolutely viral on December 9 (I'm talking 2.5M views viral), and fans went nuts over the idea of pairing these two together.

"FINALLYYYY THE MOVIE LEADS WE NEED," one X user tweeted, while another said, "This casting alone is enough to make me watch."

Now even though I would have loved to see David Corenswet as Charlie (more on that later), I think Simone and Manny would be perfect for this onscreen couple. Both of these stars are the ultimate yearners, and their previous roles only scratched the surface at just how romantic they can be. Plus, they both have the ability to play sharp and rough around the edges (which is totally the first impression of both Nora and Charlie) before shifting to total vulnerability. This isn't official quite yet but tuned for official casting reports!