18 Easy Breakfast Meal Prep Recipes That Save Busy Weekdays
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Kickstart your mornings with minimal effort and maximum flavor by making these easy breakfast meal prep recipes! Imagine waking up to a fridge stocked with grab-and-go options like overnight oats layered with fresh fruit, or perfectly-portioned egg cups. These breakfast meal prep recipes not only save you precious time during the morning rush, but also ensure that you never have to sacrifice a nutritious, delicious breakfast to work toward your health goals. Say 'goodbye' to skipping the most important meal of the day and 'hello' to a week of stress-free, tasty mornings with these 18 ideas!
Brit + Co
Parfait Breakfast Popsicles
This breakfast-dessert hybrid is nutritious as can be. It's made with a protein-rich Greek yogurt base, and from there, you can customize the flavor with any medley of diced fruits. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Cinnamon Pear Baked Oatmeal
This big dish of baked oatmeal will last you the whole week. It's filled with delicious notes of pear and cinnamon to usher in the fall season seamlessly. (via Brit + Co)
The Real Food Dietitians
Easy Sheet Pan Pancakes
Shoutout to the genius that came up with sheet pan pancakes! Prepping your pancakes on a sheet pan and baking them in the oven not only saves you time in the long run, but saves you from doing an endless pile of dishes. Top these with your favorite inclusions then dig in. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Vikalinka
Overnight Breakfast Casserole
For a savory breakfast meal prep option, make sure to bookmark this hearty casserole. It'll fill you up well, too, since it's packed with protein from eggs and meat. (via Vikalinka)
The Girl on Bloor
High Protein Oatmeal
Your typical bowl o' oatmeal gets a nice boost from protein powder to keep you fuller for longer, and supply you with enough energy to make it to lunchtime. The best part about this recipe is you can section it out into individual meal prep containers to keep in the fridge until you're ready to chow down. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Completely Delicious
Whole Wheat Cheddar Biscuits
Nothing is better than a warm biscuit in the morning. With this dish, you can bake them, then store them in either the fridge or freezer for safe keeping. When breakfast rolls around, simply heat one or two up in the toaster oven. (via Completely Delicious)
Hello Little Home
Vegetarian Breakfast Enchiladas
Breakfast enchiladas sound so good right about now. As opposed to your traditional enchilada build, these are stuffed with eggs and black beans for a vegetarian protein fix. (via Hello Little Home)
Kathryn's Kitchen
Brownie Baked Oatmeal
Mmm, chocolate. Start your day off with this equally nutritious and delicious baked oatmeal! After you make it, you'll be left with plenty of leftovers to devour all week long. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Vanilla and Bean
Vegan Breakfast Banana Nut Muffins
Banana nut muffins make the perfect pairing with your morning coffee. Bake 'em once, then you'll have an entire dozen to stow away in the fridge. (via Vanilla and Bean)
The First Mess
Zucchini Baked Oatmeal Cups with Chocolate
These chocolatey oatmeal cups have some hidden nutrients in them, thanks to the addition of zucchini. You'd never guess it, though – each component blends together super seamlessly. (via The First Mess)
Whole and Heavenly Oven
Vegetarian Breakfast Burritos
Meal prep these veggie-filled breakfast burritos, wrap them in foil, then keep them in the freezer so they'll last. You can easily heat them up before you leave the house in the microwave or air fryer for just a few minutes! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Feel Good Foodie
Broccoli and Cheese Quiche
Quiches rock. This one is prepped with pieces of broccoli and cheese, and will always taste fresh the entire week long. For a longer-lasting dish, store the leftovers in your freezer. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Two Peas & Their Pod
Pumpkin Overnight Oats
Pumpkin season is upon us! Usher in fall time with these pumpkin-y overnight oats for a nice breakfast meal prep sesh. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
The Fast Recipe
Spinach & Feta Muffins
These egg muffins taste similar to Starbucks' famous Spinach Feta Wrap, but you won't have to hit the drive-thru to indulge. (via The Fast Recipe)
Bowl of Delicious
Make-Ahead Breakfast Tacos
Like breakfast burritos, breakfast tacos are equally easy to meal prep. Pack some tortillas full of your favorite toppings like eggs, cheese, bacon, or sausage, and boom, breakfast for a week is ready! (via Bowl of Delicious)
Half Baked Harvest
Blueberry Yogurt Granola Bars
If you've never made your own granola bars, now's the time. These delicious grab-and-go bites are ideal for busy school mornings as well as afternoon snacking! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Earthly Provisions
Banana Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats
Banana and chocolate make the most heavenly flavor combo. Mix the two into a cup of overnight oats, and it'll feel like you're literally eating dessert for breakfast. (via Earthly Provisions)
Cozy Cravings
Green Goddess Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
This is one stacked breakfast sandwich. Egg, bacon, and cheese are layered in between a tasty bun with some green goddess spread. Prep a dozen sammies to keep in the freezer to feed you and your fam all week. (via Cozy Cravings)
Subscribe to our newsletter for more easy recipe ideas!
- 15 High-Protein, Egg-Free Breakfast Recipes To Start Your Day Off Right ›
- 15 Nutritious Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Ideas To Power Your Day ›
- The Anti-Inflammatory Diet That Helped Me Heal My Messed Up Gut Health ›
- 17 Easy Vegan Breakfast Recipe Ideas For Busy Mornings ›
- 12 No-Hassle Meal Prep Containers That Will Make Your Life Way Easier ›
- 25 Grab-And-Go Breakfasts To Prep So You Can Hit Snooze One Last Time ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.