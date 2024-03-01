17 Easy Vegan Breakfast Recipe Ideas For Busy Mornings
Coming up with vegan breakfast ideas isn't always easy, especially if you're new to the game. Eggs? Nope. Bacon? Uh-uh, honey. Even if you're not a full-time vegan but just want to cut back on your consumption of animal products, starting with one meal a day is the easiest way to ensure a smooth transition. There are plenty of on-the-go options to help get you out the door with something in your belly even on the busiest mornings. Keep reading for some amazingly easy vegan breakfast ideas!
Vegan Muesli
Muesli is similar to oatmeal, and this vegan breakfast with zero dairy or refined sugar is one to keep bookmarked. With coconut yogurt, maple syrup, and added fruit, this recipe is a definite staple when it comes to eating healthy. (via Brit + Co)
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Rolls
With this easy vegan breakfast recipe, all you have to do is set it and forget it, then come back to a oozy cinnamon roll casserole that will feed your whole household! (via Brit + Co)
Tofu Scramble Tacos
Tofu scramble is one of the best savory vegan breakfast ideas for new vegans, or just people who are used to eating animal products on the reg. The tofu, seasoned and cooked to a nice scramble in a pan, emulates its non-plant-based counterpart in a super tasty way. Add some vegan cheese for added magic! (via Brit + Co)
Teff Porridge
Teff is a toasty ancient grain that’s an ideal candidate for porridge on mornings when you want something warm and cozy. Bulk up your vegan breakfast with some nuts, fruit, and rice cakes. (via Brit + Co)
Quinoa Breakfast Bake
This breakfast bake made with quinoa will last you all week long, boasting the yummy (and healthy) notes of oranges, berries, and nuts. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Nutella
This vegan Nutella spread can serve as a topping for your fave vegan breakfast ideas, or go ahead and eat it right out of the jar... we won't tell anyone! (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Chia Oat Cookies
Sub honey for maple syrup to make this morning meal vegan-friendly. You won't regret it, especially after you get a taste of these sweet on-the-go bites during your work commute. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Lemon Scones
With a dash of both sour and sweet, the best way to prep this vegan breakfast recipe is baking a big batch to stow away in the fridge for leftovers. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan PB&J Smoothie
You need to try eating your peanut butter + jelly sammies in liquid form. This vegan recipe simplifies the process, and results in a dangerously addictive drink that you can totally sip on your way out the door. (via Brit + Co)
Papaya Boats
These fresh papaya boats are utterly nourishing. With a mix of berries, chia seed pudding, and some gorgeous toppings, you'll be glowing from the inside out after eating this. (via Brit + Co)
Almond Chia Granola
Again, subbing maple syrup for honey to make breakfast recipes vegan is the ultimate life hack for plant-based eaters. You'll make a good amount of this chia-based granola in the oven to have something to top yogurt bowls with all week long. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Funfetti Waffles
Who said vegan breakfast ideas had to be boring? Not us! These funfetti waffles embrace the childlike energy within all of us, offering a tasty plant-based morning bite for relaxed weekends and vacations. (via The Edgy Veg)
Chocolate Banana Oat Breakfast Smoothie
Searching for another great smoothie recipe? This dessert-y one has all the goods, from chocolate to bananas. You could even add a splash of coffee, if you're crazy like that. (via The First Mess)
Vegan Apple Muffins
Muffins are the champion of all grab-and-go breakfasts. These assume the crunchy, crisp flavors of red apples to supply you with beneficial fiber and protein from the oats, too. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Breakfast Potatoes
Potatoes are so fun and easy to cook with, and this savory hash will certainly satisfy. They taste just as good fresh as they do re-heated as leftovers. (via This Wife Cooks)
Vegan Mocha Baked Oats
Holy moly. Chocolate heaven is real, and we've reached it with this vegan breakfast idea. These mocha-inspired baked oats use all vegan ingredients to create what is essentially cake for breakfast! (via Munching with Mariyah)
Vanilla Overnight Oats
Overnight oats are an amazing meal prep option to have waiting for you in the morning. You can also prep them easily inside mason jars to bring to the office! (via Earthly Provisions)
