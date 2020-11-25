Holiday Perk: Get FREE Access to 120+ Online Classes Now Through 12/27!
100+ Women-Run Brands We're Supporting This Small Business Saturday

We've met some truly unbelievable women this year through two action-packed sessions of our 10-week entrepreneurship course, Selfmade. Over 450 women brought their dream business ideas to the table and and put in the work to bring them to life with mentorship and support from expert coaches and the Brit + Co team at every step of the way.

As a little thank you, we thought we'd express our gratitude to these hard-working women by shining the spotlight on the budding entrepreneurs who launched their product-focused businesses ahead of Small Business Saturday. Follow them, share their brands with your friends and family, and support them in any way you can!

