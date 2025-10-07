Get Ready: Trader Joe’s Halloween Mini Tote Bags Hit Stores Tomorrow!

As if the anticipation for Trader Joe’s pumpkin spice products wasn’t already eating away at us, a rumor that four new Mini Tote Bags could hit stores just dropped. Word is that the totes would be Halloween-themed, making them perfect for hauling around all things PSL from Trader Joe’s this fall. Reportedly coming to stores in October, longtime fans of the Mini Tote Bags are already looking forward to their return.

Scroll on for what we know about the Trader Joe’s Halloween Mini Tote Bags!

Where did the Trader Joe's Halloween Mini Tote Bag rumors start? @traderjoesobsessed Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesobsessed first shared the rumor that some Halloween-themed Mini Tote Bags might be coming to stores in an August 11, 2025 Instagram post. “Are you excited for these Halloween TJ’s mini bags coming out this fall (probably September),” the caption reads. “I waited a little before posting this to make sure these were real 😂 since there’s so much AI out there but it’s true!! Which bag is your favorite ??? $2.99 each.” The post also featured an image of the four alleged tote bag designs that include spooky-centric colors like black, orange, purple, and green. The image appears to be a picture of a computer screen, with a couple users calling out that a Trader Joe’s employee might have leaked it from an internal system.

So, when will Trader Joe's Halloween Mini Tote Bags drop? Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2025 Though it was initially rumored that the Halloween Mini Tote Bags would be hitting shelves sometime in September 2025, we can officially tell you that these will come out on October 8, 2025. If you’re wanting to add one (or a few) of the predicted spooky designs to your Trader Joe’s tote bag collection, they come in at $2.99 each. “Here we go again,” one person wrote regarding the rumored Halloween bags.

Will there be a purchase limit on the Halloween Mini Tote Bags? Trader Joe's These seasonal bags comes after Trader Joe’s super successful tote bag drop this past spring when the grocer launched four pastel-colored bags. Even before the springtime drop, shoppers caused a frenzy inside stores, lining up hours in advance to snag their bags. Certain shoppers even bought the bags themselves specifically to resell them for up to ten times their original price because they’re so beloved. Since Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags have historically been limited-time items with high demand and buying limits on how many bags shoppers can add to their carts, it’s likely that the Halloween designs (albeit still rumored) will also only be in stores for a small time window and be capped at a specific quantity. A representative for Trader Joe's said, "If customers have any questions about product availability, they can ask any Crew Member in their neighborhood store."

This post has been updated.