Little treat lovers, rise!

6 “Frugal” Trader Joe’s Products Under $10 That Feel So Fancy

Fancy Trader Joe's Products Under $10
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith Holser May 15, 2025
Meredith Holser
Trader Joe’s is undoubtedly full of fancy thrills, but the best part about shopping there is that their little treats don’t cost a fortune. If you have expensive taste like me (yes, even for groceries), these luxe-feeling Trader Joe’s products can help you achieve snack time and mealtime greatness all for under $10.

Since I can’t resist a frugal find, I rounded up six of the TJ’s finds I constantly go back to when I want to treat myself. They’re all worth stocking up on if you have a similar grocery philosophy!

Scroll on to discover 6 fancy Trader Joe’s products you absolutely need to try – all with “frugal” price tags.

Double Cream Brie

Trader Joe's

Double Cream Brie

For just $8.49, this block of brie offers up the same mellow flavor and creamy texture as a piece double the price would. It's really great to grab for summertime sandwiches, but I personally love to bake it to bubbly perfection. Enjoy it alongside some charcuterie, and you'll feel fancy AF!

Brut Ros\u00e9 French Sparkling Wine

Trader Joe's

Brut Rosé French Sparkling Wine

A French sparkling wine for just $7 a bottle?! You better believe it. This sweet and crisp rosé is ideal for weekend patio hangs or fancy picnics with your friends.

4 Chocolate Croissants

Trader Joe's

4 Chocolate Croissants

This second French find brings you all the flaky goodness for just $6. With zero preparation other than setting them out to proof overnight and baking for about half an hour, they're the easiest and cheapest pastry you can buy that still tastes super fresh. Forget the expensive cafe runs – this box is where it's at.

Dark Chocolate Dipped French Butter Cookies

Trader Joe's

Dark Chocolate Dipped French Butter Cookies

These dark chocolate-covered cookies are exceptionally buttery, which really gives them that elegant vibe you're looking for in a dessert. One box goes for only $3, and I must say they work wonderfully alongside some coffee!

Wild Sockeye Smoked Salmon

Trader Joe's

Wild Sockeye Smoked Salmon

This tender smoked salmon goes for $8 a pack, and it's insane how good it is. I like it a lot because though it's smoked, it doesn't retain a whole lot of smoky flavor. It's perfect for putting on toasts and bagels or even just snacking on by itself (I'm guilty).

Mushroom & Black Truffle Flatbread

Trader Joe's

Mushroom & Black Truffle Flatbread

Truffle is always going to feel fancy to me, hence why I included this $5.49 flatbread that pairs the expensive-tasting umami element with more common mushrooms. It's crazy easy to make since all you have to do is pop it in the oven for about 10 minutes.

