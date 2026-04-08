Frozen foods don’t always have the best reputation. Homemade stuff is pretty irreplaceable. However, not everyone has the time to make everything from scratch.

When it comes to appetizers, Trader Joe's never lets me down. Whether I’m hosting a dinner party at my place or looking for a quick snack to enjoy alone on the couch, I never have to look further than my local Trader Joe’s store. Their frozen appetizer selection is no joke—it's packed with outstandingly delicious starters that you’d never guess came frozen in the first place.

These seven affordable grocery finds are the tastiest Trader Joe’s frozen appetizers that’ll take your dinner game to the next level.

Scroll on to uncover the 7 best Trader Joe's frozen appetizers worth adding to your cart this season!

Trader Joe's Tarte d’Alsace I love pairing this $5.99 pick with a chilled glass of white wine for the classiest (and most delicious) appetizer to serve before the main entrée. This French-style flatbread is so delectable and airy, I sometimes end up wolfing down the whole thing ahead of the actual meal. Worth it!

Trader Joe's Mac and Cheese Bites These are the ultimate comfort food from Trader Joe's. The exterior of each bite is superbly crispy while the inside is cheesy and mouthwatering. I can’t imagine a more delicious appetizer, especially if the main course involves any kind of classic grilled fare—think burgers or hot dogs. Find the box for just $3.99 at TJ's.

Trader Joe's Greek Spanikopita This is one outstanding spinach pie, if you ask me. It’s the perfect mix of doughy and crispy. Plus, it tastes so authentic that I feel like I’m dining at an actual Greek restaurant. For $4.99, it's so worth it.

Trader Joe's Mini Mushroom Tartlettes If you’re looking to host your next dinner party with extra poise, be sure to offer up these $5.49 mushroom tartlettes. They're quite the sophisticated snack, but require such minimal effort. I always serve them whenever I’m trying to show off. Hot tip: they pair perfectly with chilled chardonnay.

Trader Joe's Garlic & Asiago Cheese Dip I love serving this dip on pasta nights for added indulgence. It turns so ooey-gooey after a few moments in the oven or microwave—the ideal conditions for dipping crispy pieces of bread into. This one is in fact a limited-time item, so make sure to keep an eye out on your next TJ's trip.

Trader Joe's Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons I honestly wasn’t sure what to make of these when I bought them on my last Trader Joe’s run, mainly because of the unexpected flavor combo. All my worries washed away after I gobbled the whole box in under five minutes. I’m unhealthily obsessed. It's no wonder they're a fan-favorite among Trader Joe’s shoppers.

Trader Joe's Vegetable Samosas Here’s another beloved frozen appetizer for Trader Joe’s shoppers. After one bite, it wasn't hard for me to see why. I love their fresh taste combined with the addictive spices.

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This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.