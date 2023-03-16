How To Actually Wear The No Pants Trend In Your Daily Life
If you’ve ever worn an oversized tee with athletic shorts (a staple during my college years), then you’re probably familiar with the phrase, “It looks like you’re not wearing any pants!” Well, in a twist that is as shocking to me as it is to you, it’s officially trendy to do just that. Say hello to the no pants trend.
Celebs are sporting this chic and sophisticated take on underwear as outerwear on the red carpet and on the streets, but as much of a statement as it is…leaving the house without pants can feel very exposed. We talked to Madi B. Webb and Sabrina Poon, influencers who empower and inspire their followers, for the scoop on their favorite ways to style this trend, and how you can make it your own.
What is the pantless trend?
The no pants trend is exactly what it sounds like — you don’t wear any pants! Instead, you wear bodysuits, hot pants, or multiple layers of underwear for your bottoms.
Are nylons in style 2023?
Yes, nylons are in style. They make the perfect layer for anyone who’s uncomfortable wearing nothing but underwear and want a little extra leg coverage.
How To Wear The No Pants Trend
The key to personalizing the pantless trend is to figure out what kind of layers work best for your outfit. Poon says she styles the trend with an “oversized blazer with a bodysuit and over-the-knee or thigh-high boots,” or “a large tunic top with combat boots.”
A baggy layer will give you similar coverage to a mini dress, so you can feel a little less exposed without adding a bottom that swallows you. Don’t want an extra layer? Pair cropped tops with leggings, or consider adding tights underneath your bodysuit to give the illusion that you’re wearing more clothes than you really are.
“It really takes the right pair of tights — that was the issue with the last time I tried the trend,” Webb says. “They need to be pretty thick, but not too thick where they look like leggings. I would also recommend a really small thin pair of boxer-looking underwear — my favorite are from skims to wear underneath.”
Building a no-pants outfit is like putting together a puzzle, and once you have all of the pieces, it’s time to figure out how they best fit together.
“You could swap out the blazer for something longer, like a duster cardigan,” Poon says. “Knowing that you've taken on a bold trend that not everyone is brave enough to pull off, the best thing you can do to maximize your confidence in this look is researching and trialing different ways to style it until you find the one you feel the most ‘you’ in.”
Webb finds the unconventional look the most rewarding aspect of the whole trend. “I love wearing things that I know some people won't understand. That's part of being a trendsetter — being unapologetically confident in how you choose to present yourself to the world,” she says. “These are the women that we deem ‘it girls,’ the ones who aren’t afraid of the attention whether it's good or bad.”
Fashion is all about experimentation and expression — and about which boundaries you can push to feel the most powerful.
“My favorite part of the ‘no pants’ trend is honestly what I love about fashion in general,” Webb continues. “It's a trend that I personally would have never thought of, but inspires me to dress outside of the box.”
Poon’s favorite part of the no pants trend is how fun it is. “It's certainly a unique and risque look that requires some confidence, but once you embrace it, the feeling of walking around pants-less is pretty liberating.”
Here's How Celebs Are Wearing The No Pants Trend
Florence Pugh is the master of bringing two extremes together. Her voluminous dress and form-fitting shorts fit together seamlessly, and a simple color palette allows the shape and fabric to be the focus.
The combo of a relaxed sweater, pointed-toe heels, and extra-classy accessories make this Kendall Jenner ensemble look like something straight off the runway. Once again, since every piece pulls from the same color palette and uses rich textures, the outfit comes across as chic instead of underdressed.
Suki Waterhouse is a great example of taking part in the no-pants trend while still actually wearing pants. Thanks to a pair of ultra-short denim, a fur coat, and a pair of nylons, her look is far from lacking.
When in doubt, throw on a leather jacket. Or at least this is the lesson we're taking from this Camila Mendes outfit, which might also inspire all of our swimsuit coverups this summer.
Pantless Inspiration
You can never go wrong with a blazer and a tie (especially if the blazer reaches below your hips). The neon pumps here keep things from looking too academic.
The pantless trend goes perfectly with any mini dresses you might have hanging in your closet. Minimalist stripes are classic, while a bold pattern will be perfect for a night out.
Pair your blazer (or dress, or oversized tee) with some statement knee-high boots to tackle two trends in one.
If you want to incorporate another visual element to your look, pick multicolored tights. That way, your outfit is even more unexpected from head to toe.
If you're really not comfortable wearing nothing but underwear + tights, swap them for a pair of thinner leggings. Our go-to leggings look is a sweatshirt and overcoat, but they're a versatile piece that can go with everything from casual wear to GNI outfits!
