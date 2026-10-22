Why Mike Flanagan’s New 'Carrie' Reboot Changes That Infamous Prom Ending

Spooky season just got its biggest binge. Mike Flanagan, the horror genius behind The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, has finally brought his take on Stephen King's Carrie to Prime Video, and all eight episodes are streaming right now. Flanagan has built a reputation in the horror space for subverting familiar tropes and offering deeper character empathy. Altering such an iconic pop-culture milestone like Carrie allows him to put a distinct auteur stamp on the material, rewarding binge-watchers who are looking for a fresh spin on a classic story rather than a shot-for-shot remake. If you've been counting down since that eerie Comic-Con teaser, grab a blanket (and maybe a nightlight), because here's everything you need to know about the cast, the plot, and how this version flips the prom-night classic on its head.

Here's everything you need to know about the 'Carrie' TV series, now streaming on Prime Video.

What is the new Carrie about? Prime Video Prime Video calls the series a "bold and timely reimagining" of King's 1974 debut novel. This time around, Carrie White has spent her entire life hidden away at home with her domineering, deeply religious mother, Margaret. After her father dies suddenly, Carrie is thrown into the totally foreign world of public high school. There, she has to deal with cliques, a bullying scandal that plays out on social media, and the arrival of mysterious telekinetic powers. Across eight episodes, the show digs into the push and pull between kindness and cruelty.

Breaking Away from the "Inevitable" Tragedy Prime Video For decades, every adaptation has stuck strictly to the traditional trajectory: Carrie gets crowned, the pig's blood drops, and telekinetic carnage ensues, wiping out almost everyone at the prom. By changing the ending, Mike Flanagan avoids making the finale predictable. Even die-hard Stephen King fans who know the book and previous movies line-by-line won't know exactly who survives or how the climax resolves. Because the series explores the psychological buildup, online bullying, and character backstories in much greater depth, the climax isn't just about a sudden burst of violent retribution. Changing the prom ending allows the show to deliver a more layered emotional and thematic payoff regarding the cycle of cruelty, rather than just executing the standard bloodbath.

Is there a Carrie trailer? Yes! Prime Video debuted the first teaser at its San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 25, 2026, along with the premiere date. It's moody, quiet, and seriously unsettling. In a heartbreaking voiceover, Carrie tells her bullies she could have been their friend. You can watch the official trailer here.

And Carrie has Mike Flanagan and Stephen King at the helm. Prime Video Carrie has been adapted plenty: Brian De Palma's iconic 1976 film starring Sissy Spacek, the 1999 sequel The Rage: Carrie 2, a 2002 TV movie, and the 2013 remake with Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore. But this is the first time King's story has been told as a full TV series, and it already has an 85/88% Rotten Tomatoes score. Flanagan has been clear this isn't a straight retelling. Instead, he says he built something new from the story's core ingredients. The show updates Carrie's world for the social media age, expands her backstory, and fleshes out the characters around her. And the big one? Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly the prom-night finale will be completely different from the novel, so even die-hard King fans won't see everything coming.

Who's In the Carrie cast? Prime Video Flanagan reportedly looked at well over a thousand actors before landing on his Carrie, and fans of the "Flanaverse" will spot plenty of familiar faces. Here's who's who: Summer H. Howell as Carrie White: Horror fans may recognize Summer from Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, where she played Alice, plus Hunter Hunter and Time Cut. She told Comic-Con crowds she skipped rewatching the 1976 original so she could make the role her own. Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White: A Flanagan regular (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher, The Haunting of Hill House) and a recent face on The Pitt, Samantha plays Carrie's controlling, hyper-religious mother. Siena Agudong as Sue Snell: The Star Falls and The 4:30 Movie actress plays popular girl Sue who becomes a sympathetic classmate. Joel Oulette as Tommy Ross: Carrie's date to the prom. Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen: The Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce alum plays Carrie's chief tormentor. Arthur Conti as Billy Nolan: Chris's boyfriend, played by the actor who starred in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Amber Midthunder as Miss Desjardin: The Prey star plays Rita Desjardin, the gym teacher who tries to look out for Carrie. Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle: The Scream and Five Nights at Freddy's star plays the school principal. Josie Totah as Tina and Thalia Dudek as Emaline West: Two of Carrie's new classmates. Josie starred in Saved by the Bell, while Thalia appeared in The Running Man. Rounding out the ensemble are more Flanagan favorites (Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, and Crystal Balint) along with Heather Graham, Tim Bagley, Tahmoh Penikett, Delainey Hayles, and Naika Toussaint.

Who's behind the new Carrie series? Getty Mike Flanagan is the creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer. His longtime partner Trevor Macy is also producing for Amazon MGM Studios. Stephen King himself serves as an executive producer, too. This is Flanagan's first TV series under his Amazon deal, and his latest King project after Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck. Flanagan directed the first two and final two episodes, while the middle four were helmed by Kate Siegel, Axelle Carolyn, Kyra Sedgwick, and Hiromi Kamata. The Newton Brothers, who scored The Fall of the House of Usher, are back on music.

When and where can I watch Carrie? Prime Video All eight episodes of Carrie dropped at once on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video, so yes, you can absolutely binge the whole thing this weekend. The series is streaming in more than 240 countries and territories, and you'll need a Prime Video subscription to watch. Before its streaming debut, Carrie closed out the Primetime lineup at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Are you watching Carrie this weekend? Let us know which Flanaverse cameo you're most excited to spot, and stay tuned for more spooky season streaming picks! Follow Brit + Co on Facebook!

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