This Tech Founder Is Changing How We Shop Online
Welcome to Selfmade Stories! We're partnering with Office Depot to spotlight emerging entrepreneurs and the lessons they've learned while launching their businesses. Selfmade alum Rekemo Fungawing, founder of Cartet, a platform where you can combine all of your carts into one checkout, chats with us about overcoming failure and learning from your mistakes. It's every entrepreneur's challenge! She embraces it with grace and a lot of resilience.
What motivated you to launch Cartet? What problem were you trying to solve?
We have shifted so much of our shopping to the Internet, but the process is discombobulated. I constantly lose carts, forget which site I had populated with a bunch of stuff I wanted, and comparing items from one site to another is virtually impossible. I essentially wanted to create an Amazon-like experience, but for all the other e-commerce sites of my favorite brands.
Where are you in your entrepreneurial journey?
I have a prototype and we are currently working on finding product market fit.
What challenges have you faced so far?
Finding a technical co-founder has been my biggest struggle, but I've been fortunate to find a set of amazing engineers who have helped me build the initial prototype and are continuing to help iterate, so that's taken the pressure off a little bit.
What are strategies that have helped you overcome your challenges?
Listening to my spirit and embracing serendipity has been the biggest "strategy" lately. I know that's not a strategy or a plan, but it is what has continually confirmed my steps. It has created this interesting dynamic of embracing the present and comfort with the unknown. I feel like I sound super hokie and abstract, and don't get me wrong, there is real work and planning involved, but there is SO much I could have never orchestrated on my own.
I think this is what embracing the journey must feel like. I take a moment to sit in awe of every single tiny miracle.
What did you learn from Selfmade that has helped you in the journey?
Together we are better. What and who you surround yourself with matters. I have wonderful friends and co-entrepreneurs. I had to be intentional with every single relationship that I have right now. It was uncomfortable to reach out and get plugged in, but I'm so glad I did. These women inspire me every day and we are there for each other.
How have you been able to make connections and get the word out so far?
I have a LOT more work to do, but I've started with my network and their network. We are really focusing on being very strategic with our growth.
What does success look like for you?
Success in business looks like finding product market fit and creating a profitable business.
Success in life looks different. Success in life looks like peace in my house, a harmonious marriage, children who enjoy spending time with us and friendships that feel safe, but also challenge our growth. My two older kids got baptized two weeks ago and that was up there with one of my biggest successes in parenthood. It was not anything I could have controlled, but it is amazing to know they have Jesus in their little hearts to guide them for the rest of their lives.
How do you stay motivated? Who inspires you?
I look at a lot of my ideas as being "inspired." I usually get a vision and crank out my products in a day. I see this as a gift and a calling to see it through to fruition. That keeps me motivated, because I would not have gotten the vision if I wasn't supposed to execute. Two patents and businesses I now realize that the real value is in the execution and I don't get too hung up on the failures. Sounds cliché, but it's true.
People who have inspired me over the years are my dad as an entrepreneur, my mom as the support to an entrepreneur, and Sara Blakely has been a huge inspiration.
What's one piece of advice you would give to women looking to launch in the tech space?
Familiarize yourself with Google U. I think I may need some time on my journey to figure out what the best advice would be, but don't be afraid. I've built a physical product and I've built a tech product. The second is by far faster and cheaper.
How did you hear about the Office Depot OfficeMax scholarship?
I saw the Office Depot scholarship on the Brit + Co Instagram page.
What has receiving the scholarship to Selfmade done to help you grow your business?
Haha! The scholarship was part of a deal I made with God. I needed the scholarship to give me confirmation I was in the right place. But truly, I used the savings from the scholarship to pay for my prototype.
Thanks Rekemo! You can follow Cartet on Instagram @Cartet.co.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.