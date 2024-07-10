11 Back To School Essentials On Prime Day Deal For Surviving And Thriving In College
I fear there’s no other feeling like shopping for your college dorm. When it was finally my time to enter the world of dreaded 8AM lectures and wacky cafeteria lunch breaks with friends, all I could think about was curating the cutest room possible. And while cuteness surely is an important factor, practicality is, too. There are certain items I truly couldn’t live without that made navigating the first semester of college (and the semesters beyond) so much easier.
These 11 back-to-school items undoubtedly shaped my experience in a positive way, and if you’re someone shopping for college essentials (for yourself or your recent grad), now’s the perfect time to snag ‘em since they’re part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals. Scroll on to see why I love them and recommend they’re a staple in every college kid’s life!
Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen
$25, was $50
The Amazon Echo Dot does it all – it plays music, answers questions, sets alarms, and even pairs to different devices like lightbulbs, TVs, and phones to make daily routines easier. I definitely overused mine for playing my favorite songs at the time (oh, 2018 college era, how I miss you!), and the audio quality was just impeccable, even for such a small space like a dorm.
ZeroWater 10-Cup Ready-Pour 5-Stage Water Filter Pitcher
$28, was $38
Knowing I was going to be staying in an older dorm (I'm talking built in the early 1900's), I was absolutely set on getting a filtered water pitcher to stay hydrated and healthy. The hydration component is especially important for any college-goer in a hot climate. This pitcher holds 10 cups worth of water, all while filtering out harmful minerals, metals, and more for an ultra-pure taste.
Eudele Shower Caddy 5-Pack
$20, was $70, with option to use 20% off coupon
If you're lucky enough to have an in-suite dorm shower, these stainless steel bathroom organizers will save you the legwork of lugging a bulky toiletry tote back and forth. You won't have to make any holes to set them up, since they rely on a strong adhesive material to hold to the shower wall (dorm-friendly AF). This set comes with 2 caddies, 2 soap holders, and 1 toothbrush holder that can surely handle all your fave products! Plus, that 71% off price tag is pretty sweet.
Roku Express HD Streaming Device
$19, was $30
Missing the latest episode of your favorite TV shows is so not cool, even in between the college chaos. Stock up on this convenient streaming package from Roku to make sure you (and your new college pals) are entertained during every hangout! I really like the Roku set-up because it's easy to kickstart yourself, you can customize which platforms are included, and it's very affordable. It's even more affordable at the moment, now that it's on sale for 37% off!
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
$72, was $90
No college morning is right without coffee. I'd fire this lil' baby up before every 8AM and even on late weeknight study sessions, and it truly saved me. I highly recommend the Keurig because of how easy it is to use – just pop in the compatible K-Cups, press a button, and voila: a hot, steaming cup of yummy coffee comes to the rescue. This model is also great because of its compact size, which you can slide between books on your desk or atop a dresser with minimal mess.
JBL Tune Buds Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
$60, was $100
You truly could not catch me on campus without a pair of earbuds, and though I had to settle for (gasp!) the wired Apple headphones during my degree-getting era, I wish I'd had these wireless JBL buds handy. These boast several different noise cancelling modes to suit any sort of situation, from the library to the student union. They also have a battery life that gives you a whole 48 hours of listening time, so you can be sure they won't die out during a hyper-focused study sesh or workout.
Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven
$35, was $50
Who needs cafeteria food when you have a whole air fryer, am I right? (Sorry, mom and dad – I still frequented the food hall despite my unhealthy attachment to this appliance.) So yes, the air fryer was my dorm room savior after long nights out with friends. I could heat up frozen fries or tots with ease, and I even found myself using it to conveniently heat up leftovers when I had them. This 2.6-quart-sized model is the perfect size for a small dorm room and shouldn't cause any problems in the way of housing rules, since it doesn't use an actual flame to function. Don't be surprised if your RA comes knocking on your door to snag some delicious air-fried snacks.
Arslo Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle
$15, was $30
Like I said, hydration is key to conquering the day as a college kid. I wouldn't leave my dorm without a full, ice-cold bottle. I especially love any kind of insulated bottle like this, since the contents will stay that way for a long time. This one is shoppable in different sizes like 18, 24, 32, and 40 ounces to suit your personal needs. It comes complete with a set of straws and lids, so it supports however you like to sip!
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush
$160, was $280
I'm not sure why, but I really got into my oral hygiene game in my college years. This electric toothbrush was (and continues to be) a game-changer for me! It has 5 brushing modes and 3 intensity levels to customize your brushing experience. I also adore that it comes with a compact carrying case, which came in handy when I wanted to leave my dorm for weekend visits back home. It's genuinely lasted me years, so I'd say it's a very apt investment.
Ozzptuu Bedside Storage Caddy
$13, was $26, with option to use 5% off coupon
Depending on your specific dorm set-up, you may have to hoist your oh-so glamorous twin-sized bed up a bit to make room for other furniture and appliances. I certainly chose to do so, and a beside caddy like this made all the difference when I needed something like lip balm or earplugs in the middle of the night. This one is fitted with plenty of pockets for your phone, chargers, pens, pencils, books, and practically whatever you want to put in it. It hangs off the bed railing with two study hooks!
Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$133, was $200
Like it or not, you've gotta keep your dorm room clean. This cordless vacuum kept things so nice and tidy for me all throughout my college years (even when I moved from the dorms to an apartment), and I couldn't recommend it more. In addition to the traditional roller attachment, there's a few more brushes that you can use to tackle hairy spots and dusty corners, plus it's impressively flexible so you can reach every other nook and cranny. It's fairly compact, too, so it'll fit nicely within your closet for safe-keeping.
