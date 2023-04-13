3 Celebrity Breakups That Left Us Heartbroken in 2023
2023 has been a rough year for celeb couples, to say the least. The past four months have been a lot of things, but a period of romance certainly wasn’t one of them. Here are three celeb relationships that ended and (truly) broke our hearts this year.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn (April)
We are *sobbing* over the end of our girl T. Swift’s six year relationship. Though the couple hasn’t gone public with the news, social media is buzzing with sources and evidence of the pair’s split.
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth (March)
The actress and media mogul has called it quits with her now ex-hubby of 12 years. Though the split seems amicable, as per their joint social media posts, we’re still in mourning.
Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval (March)
You know we HAD to include this messy breakup. Madix broke up with her Vanderpump Rulesco-stars after nearly a decade together, following the reveal of an explosive affair between Sandoval and fellow co-star Raquel Leviss. Oh and BTW – we’re totally #TeamAriana.
We’ve been heartbroken one too many times, so we’re requesting every celeb power couple to stay in love while our hearts heal.
Header image Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.